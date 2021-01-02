WATCH: Floyd Little's Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Floyd Little was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2010. He passed away at the age of 78, his son announced on Saturday. He gave a memorable, passionate speech, which you can watch below.

Little entered Hospice care in November and has been battling cancer for nearly a year.

Little is one of Syracuse football's most iconic players. He helped bring make the number 44 one of the more hallowed in college football history. He was a three time All-American at Syracuse, rushing for 2,750 yards with 35 touchdowns in three seasons with the Orange averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He then spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, making five Pro Bowls and was named first team All-Pro in 1969. Little rushed for 6,323 yards with 43 touchdowns during his professional career. He added 2,418 receiving yards with nine more scores as well.

He has spent considerable time within Syracuse Athletics promoting the school and the football program. Little was one of the nice guys in sports, leaving a positive impression on everyone he met. Little was humble, kind and full of life. His passion for people, for life and for Syracuse will be deeply missed.

"Floyd Little embodied what it means to be Orange," Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement. "He was an All-American student-athlete. He set records in the NFL. He achieved success in the business world. Floyd mentored countless student-athletes, and dedicated his time, energy and resources to improving the lives of others. He was a great friend, to me and to his believed Syracuse University. Our hears are with his wife Deborah, and all who loved him. Floyd Little, number 44, will forever be our Orange MVP."

