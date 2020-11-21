SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

WATCH: Garrett Williams' Dad Reacts to Interception

Michael McAllister

There were few bright spots in Syracuse's 30-0 loss at Louisville. One of them was the continued stellar play of freshman cornerback Garrett Williams. He had an incredible interception where he had one on one coverage downfield, tipped the ball into the air before the receiver could grab it, and then snatched the ball out of the air. His dad posted his reaction to the incredible play on Twitter. 

Williams has emerged as a start for Syracuse this season. He has the only pick six of Trevor Lawrence's career when Syracuse gave Clemson a run for their money earlier this season. He and fellow Syracuse corner Ifeatu Melifonwu lead the nation in targets in coverage without allowing a touchdown. 

On the season, Williams has 43 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions and one sack. He has emerged as one of the best corners in the ACC and in the country. Expectations for him will be through the roof for next season. 

Syracuse lost to Louisville 30-0 in Friday night's game, to drop them to 1-8 on the season. There are two games left on the schedule, home against NC State and on the road at Notre Dame. The emergence and development of several young players has been the most positive aspect of an otherwise dismal season. Syracuse has been marred by a myriad of injuries, which has not helped matters. 

Williams is one of those players, along with others such as Sean Tucker, Ja'Had Carter, Robert Hanna, Mikel Jones, Stefon Thompson, Steven Linton and others.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss at Louisville

Syracuse fell to Louisville 30-0 in a rough Friday night performance.

Michael McAllister

by

OldSaltCityAce

Laugh so you don't cry at Syracuse's 'comedy of errors' against Louisville

Things go from bad to worse as the Syracuse Orange lose their sixth straight game of the season.

Jacob Payne

by

SUVadala

Jeremi Grant Agrees to Lucrative Deal with Detroit Pistons

The former Syracuse star is cashing in with a big pay day.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Blown Out by Louisville for Sixth Straight Loss

Syracuse is shut out in embarrassing road loss.

Michael McAllister

Live Updates: Syracuse at Louisville

How to follow along and interact with us as Syracuse looks to snap their losing streak.

Michael McAllister

Flashback Friday: Diamond Ferri Torches Boston College

Diamond Ferri has one of the most iconic performances in Syracuse history against the Eagles.

Michael McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville

Television, live stream, radio, series history and odds for the Orange at the Cardinals.

Michael McAllister

Throwback Thursday: Syracuse Upsets UNC to Advance to Final Four

A look back at the Orange's upset of North Carolina in the 1987 NCAA Tournament.

Michael McAllister

Elijah Hughes is Headed to the Utah Jazz

The former Syracuse star has an NBA home.

Michael McAllister

Former Syracuse Punter Riley Dixon Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

The New York Giants punter was added to the COVID-19 reserve list shortly after the Giants put their kicker on the list.

Michael McAllister