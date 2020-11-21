WATCH: Garrett Williams' Dad Reacts to Interception

There were few bright spots in Syracuse's 30-0 loss at Louisville. One of them was the continued stellar play of freshman cornerback Garrett Williams. He had an incredible interception where he had one on one coverage downfield, tipped the ball into the air before the receiver could grab it, and then snatched the ball out of the air. His dad posted his reaction to the incredible play on Twitter.

Williams has emerged as a start for Syracuse this season. He has the only pick six of Trevor Lawrence's career when Syracuse gave Clemson a run for their money earlier this season. He and fellow Syracuse corner Ifeatu Melifonwu lead the nation in targets in coverage without allowing a touchdown.

On the season, Williams has 43 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions and one sack. He has emerged as one of the best corners in the ACC and in the country. Expectations for him will be through the roof for next season.

Syracuse lost to Louisville 30-0 in Friday night's game, to drop them to 1-8 on the season. There are two games left on the schedule, home against NC State and on the road at Notre Dame. The emergence and development of several young players has been the most positive aspect of an otherwise dismal season. Syracuse has been marred by a myriad of injuries, which has not helped matters.

Williams is one of those players, along with others such as Sean Tucker, Ja'Had Carter, Robert Hanna, Mikel Jones, Stefon Thompson, Steven Linton and others.