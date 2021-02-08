Syracuse Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse defensive lineman Zach Morton has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports. He is the third reserve defensive lineman from the Orange to enter the portal, joining Cooper Dawson and Jason Munoz. Morton is the ninth Syracuse player overall to enter the portal. In addition to the defensive linemen, running backs Jawhar Jordan and Markenzie Pierre, wide receiver Nykeim Johnson, tight end Aaron Hackett, offensive lineman Qadir White and defensive back Cam Jonas are the others. Nykeim Johnson is headed to Kent State, Aaron Hackett is headed to TCU while Cam Jonas is transferring to Florida A&M.

Morton signed with Syracuse out of Cass Tech High in Detroit, Michigan as part of their 2017 class. He chose the Orange over offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Toledo, Western Michigan and others. After redshirting for the 2017 season and suffering an injury during training camp that caused him to miss the 2018 campaign, Morton appeared in six games over the last two seasons. He recorded one quarterback hurry during those appearances. Morton will have two years of eligibility remaining, but could receive a third if the NCAA grants a medical waiver for the injury in 2018.

While Syracuse is down three defensive linemen, there is good news for the Orange. Starting defensive ends Josh Black and Kingsley Jonathan are both returning as is starting defensive tackle McKinley Williams. Syracuse also signed defensive line prospects Jatius Geer, Derek McDonald and Chase Simmons as part of the 2021 class. An offer has been extended to transfer defensive tackle Lamonte McDougle. McDougle also has transfer offers from FIU, East Carolina, Fresno State and Old Dominion with interest from Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana and Oklahoma State.

Syracuse begins the 2021 season at Ohio on September 4th. Their home opener is the following Saturday against Rutgers.