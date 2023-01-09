Zaire Franklin Sets Indianapolis Colts Single Season Tackle Record

Former Syracuse linebacker and current Indianapolis Colts captain Zaire Franklin set the single season Colts tackle record after recording seven in the Colts season finale on Sunday. Franklin's tackle total for the 2022 campaign was pushed to 166, which surpassed the previous franchise record of 163 set by Shaquille Leonard in 2018.

"It's been a journey," Franklin said via Colts.com. "I'm just thankful that I was able to prove myself in the league this year and stamp myself as a true player in this league and playmaker. And this record is just the icing on top."

Franklin almost had to settle for tying the record, though, after suffering an apparent injury in the third quarter that kept on the turf for an extended period of time. He was able to get up and finish the game, however.

"If I started a game, I want to finish it," Franklin said. "Being out there with my teammates means everything to me. I know they depend on me, and if I ever could go, I'm going to go no matter the circumstance no matter, whatever it is. When I was down, as soon as I could feel my ankle, I was like, 'You know what? Let's see if we can move on it and get back out there.' There was no way I wasn't going to come back in for the guys."

Franklin was a seventh round pick of the Colts during the 2018 NFL Draft. Few expected him to make an impact in the NFL, but he quickly made an impression on the Colts organization. He instantly became a special teams standout and saw more and more time in the defensive rotation each year of his career culminating with being a key figure in 2022.

"(It's) a combination of a lot of hard work, just believing in myself, and trusting in my teammates," Franklin said. "I'm thankful for the coaches and my teammates who put me in the right position to make plays."

