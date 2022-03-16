Zaire Franklin Signs Three Year Deal to Stay With Indianapolis Colts

Former Syracuse linebacker Zaire Franklin has signed a three year, $12 million contract to remain with the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports. Franklin was set to enter free agency, but the Colts locked up one of its captains for the next three seasons. Franklin has been a captain for the franchise the last two years.

Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Colts, Franklin has been a critical special teams and rotational defensive player during the last four seasons. He has recorded 94 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and three passes defensed during that time. His most productive season was during the 2021 campaign when Franklin had 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery with two passes defensed.

Being a captain is nothing new for Franklin as he was one of only two three-time captains in Syracuse football history. Franklin was a two time All-ACC selection during his Orange career, and helped Syracuse upset defending National Champion Clemson in the Carrier Dome in 2017 as one of his career highlights.

Franklin is one of 14 former Syracuse players currently in the NFL and one of two notable free agents. The other is Chandler Jones, who is expected to ink a large deal as one of the league's best pass rushers.

