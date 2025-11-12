Syracuse freshman has created a starting lineup dilemma
Everyone loves a white Christmas. But Syracuse isn’t afraid to spread a holiday dusting anywhere from Halloween to Mother’s Day and beyond. This year we jump started the snowy season with a blustery Veteran’s Day.
To paraphrase a lifelong CNYer. Most of the year here it’s gorgeous. The rest of the year it’s basketball season. And I’m sure Jim Boeheim would agree, it’s most decidedly basketball season.
The Orange are two games in to the 2025-26 campaign and right now a fire isn’t necessary to warm the hearts of Syracuse basketball fans. Two season opening wins by a combined 78 points are doing the trick quite nicely.
Vibe Check
The spirit of the team is great. Vibes in the community are high. And everything is just how you’d hope to kickstart Adrian Autry’s third year.
Only one thing’s been amiss so far this Orange Basketball season. And that is senior pre-season All ACC pick J.J. Starling not making it to the first TV timeout of the year before succumbing to injury.
Last year injuries to Starling and Freeman derailed an already teetering campaign. This year thankfully J.J.’s right leg issues sound minor with a return likely sooner than later.
Opportunity Arises
Normally an injury is something to be avoided at all costs. But this time around Starling’s absence for all but three minutes and change have provided a serious opportunity for the rest of the roster, a familiar name most of all.
Kiyan Anthony has taken the ball and run with it…straight to the basket. And once he’s arrived, he’s put the ball in the hoop. After 15 points off the bench in the opener vs. Binghamton, Kiyan followed with a smooth 19 in his first career start against Delaware State.
To Start or Not To Start
And starting is now what we must ponder. Has Anthony already earned his way permanently into the starting lineup? The dude is a certified bucket and clearly the stage isn’t too big for the freshman with the famous last name.
That said the veteran Kiyan replaced certainly has done nothing to lose his job. It’s hard to envision J.J. Starling coming off the bench in his senior season.
Point Guard Naithan George won’t be leaving the starting five anytime soon. In fact two games in he’s leading the Orange in assists and steals and driving the up tempo style Autry has been searching for.
Nate Kingz portaled in from Oregon State as a 44% 3 point shooter. While he’s just (1-7) from deep to start his Syracuse career, it’s hard to imagine the veteran bomber coming off the pine.
Problem or Opportunity?
In other years on other rosters this could present a logjam for playing time. But for Adrian Autry this is just the opportunity he’s been hoping for since he was hired. “Nine guys, that’s what we’ll probably play. That’s how we’re going to play this year. That’s how this team is going to be successful.”
All’s that to say, while the starting debate is fun, it’s ultimately meaningless for this group of Orange. Red wants them to go till their gassed, then let someone else have a chance.
Rotating Orange
One of my favorite offseason activities is trying to guess the Syracuse rotation and minutes allocation. It may not be the offseason anymore, but it's still fun.
George (30), Starling (28), Anthony (26) and Kingz (23) will all play in the backcourt. And they’ll all play major minutes. Same goes for the front line featuring Donnie Freeman (30), William Kyle (23), Sadiq White (20), Tyler Betsey (12) and Akir Souare (8).
I projected their minutes per game in the parenthesis above. And as you can see, there’s plenty to go around. regardless of who starts.
The old adage remains it's more important who finishes the game than who starts. That said, “Starting. At guard. A 6-5 Freshman from Brooklyn. Number 7. Kiyan Anthony!!!” does sound pretty sweet.
