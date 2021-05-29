National Championship Preview: Syracuse vs Boston College

The Syracuse women's lacrosse National Championship Game is set. Two ACC squads that are quite familiar with one another will square off on Sunday, each looking for its first national title. How do the teams match up going into the fourth meeting of the season?

STATISTICAL COMPARISON

Category Syracuse Boston College Goals 15.11 17.11 Shooting % 49.4% 53.3% Assists 8.58 7.21 Free position % 49.4% 50.0% Turnovers 13.47 13.58 Goals allowed 9.47 11.47 Save % 45.0% 38.1% Caused turnovers 8.89 5.68 Clearing % 90.8% 89.3% Fouls 31.32 13.26 Yellow cards (total) 37 24 Draw control % 53.7% 61.7% Ground balls 17.05 12.42

RECAPPING THE SEASON SERIES

Syracuse and Boston College played each other three times between April 22nd and April 30th.

Game 1: Boston College 14 - Syracuse 13. Syracuse lost star attacker Megan Carney to a torn ACL in this game. The Eagles squeaked out a one goal win on a Jenn Medjid woman-up score with just 1:04 remaining. The Eagles dominated the draw control 18-10. Charlotte North had five goals for B.C. Sam Swart, Megan Carney and Emma Ward each had a hat trick for Syracuse.

Game 2: Syracuse 16 - Boston College 7. Syracuse bounced back two days after a one goal loss to dominate the Eagles. The Orange defense held Charlotte North scoreless while Emma Tyrrell stole the show with six goals and was named National Player of the Week for her performance. Asa Goldstock had nine saves. Syracuse clinched the two seed in the ACC Tournament with the win.

Game 3: Syracuse 19 - Boston College 17. In the ACC Tournament semifinals, Syracuse appeared to be in control just like game two. The Orange was up six early in the second half when Boston College when on a seven goal run to take a 14-13 lead with 16:58 remaining. Syracuse responded with four of the next five goals. Boston College tied it up with 3:18 remaining before Emma Ward and Emma Tyrrell each scored to give the Orange the win. Charlotte North led Boston College with six goals. Belle Smith had five for the Eagles. Ward and Tyrrell combined for nine goals for Syracuse.

