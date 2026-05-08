Lacrosse analyst says Syracuse is 'absolutely' a championship contender

Syracuse lacrosse will begin its quest for its 11th National Championship on Sunday when it hosts Yale at the JMA Wireless Dome at 5 p.m.

We caught up with SNY's Eamon McAnaney on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast to preview the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and he believes that the Orange is one of the teams that can take home the title in what is a wide-open field this year.

Syracuse is 'the most talented' team in the field

It's been an up-and-down season for the Orange, who are currently on a two-game losing streak. Though the Orange has gone a perfect 7-0 at the Dome this season, they've also gone 4-4 on the road, and have lost twice to North Carolina in the span of a month.

"I think they're the most talented team in the country, but they're also the most perplexing team in the country because they're two different teams. At the Carrier Dome, they're awesome. They took care of Virginia, Duke and Maryland. They had some great wins at the Dome. Away from the Dome, not so much.

"They're going to have to worry most likely about a North Carolina team that's already beaten them twice. Now, of course, there is the old axiom that it's hard to beat a good team three times in one season, but, Carolina has got their number right now. I think they're as good as anyone in the country, but they're going to have to figure out a way most likely to get through the Tar Heels, which has been tough for them to do this year."

It truly is a wide open field

In the past few years, there has been a clear-cut favorite heading into the NCAA Tournament. Not so much this year, McAnaney said.

"We love to talk about parity over the years and say there's really no clear-cut No. 1 team, but that hasn't been true. I think the last three or four years, there has been a clear-cut No. 1 team with Maryland, Notre Dame and Cornell. I think this year, Princeton and Virginia are going in the hottest teams, but Virginia is a perfect case in point.

"They may be the best team in the country right now, but it wasn't that long ago that everyone thought they were dead to rights. So I think this is one of those years where it's really just, toss a dart at the bracket and pick a team to win it all."

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