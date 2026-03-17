3 takeaways from No. 8 Syracuse lacrosse’s 13-12 win over No. 14 DU

Despite quiet performances from its stars, No. 8 Syracuse finished its six-game road trip with a 13-12 victory over No. 14 Denver.

The game came down to the wire, ending in a missed bounce shot by the Pioneers at the buzzer.

The Orange were tested throughout the contest, but a five-goal run during the third quarter helped SU take control. The Pioneers went on a scoring run in the fourth quarter to cut into the Orange’s lead, but SU’s defense did enough to squeak by in the final frame.

It took unexpected performances for Syracuse to move to 7-2 on the season. SU midfielder Luke Rhoa had a season-high four goals, coming up in big moments throughout the contest. Members of SU's highly coveted 2022 recruiting class, Joey Spallina and Michael Leo were held to one total goal.

Here are three takeaways from SU’s fourth-straight win.

Goalies trade highlights

Neither team started too fast in the first half due to strong goalie play by both sides. Each goalie finished with double digit saves.

Midway through the first quarter, Denver’s Grayson Manning made sure SU didn’t add to its 1-0 lead even though the Orange were threatening early. Syracuse got the ball back after a blocked shot by Leo and the Orange created another shot, but Manning walled up for the save.

Syracuse got into trouble late in the first quarter after a penalty on Jake Spallina, but this time it was SU’s Jimmy McCool that stepped up. With Syracuse down a man, the Pioneers had leverage, but McCool made sure to stop the chance with a save to keep the game at 2-1 entering the second quarter.

Manning and McCool both traded highlights in the second quarter too. With the game tied at 4-4, the Pioneers were engineering an offensive set when McCool jumped in front to intercept a pass. On the other end, Manning saved another shot by Leo and led to a transition chance for DU, but once again, McCool notched a save.

Without either goalie letting up, the game went to halftime a one-score contest, with SU leading 6-5.

Luke Rhoa shines brightest

Rhoa had nine goals entering Syracuse’s ninth game of the season. His season high scoring performance was a three-goal day at Harvard in late February.

Against Denver, the SU senior had a team-high four goals. His first score came in timely fashion, helping the Orange respond to a 3-1 lead by the Pioneers, changing the momentum into SU’s favor.

He then helped the Orange tie the game by getting the ball back while the Pioneers tried to clear it. Later in the second quarter, he added his second goal of the contest on an SU man-up chance with just five seconds before halftime.

During SU’s most important frame of the game, Rhoa added two of SU’s six third-quarter goals which would help propel the Orange into a commanding lead.

Secondary options step up

Syracuse lacked offensive firepower at times against Denver and it almost cost it the win.

Leo and Joey were scoreless for over half the game. With its leading scorers held in check, SU’s secondary scorers stepped up big.

It started with Payton Anderson opening the game’s scoring less than a minute in, finding the upper left of the cage off a Finn Thomson feed. He added a second goal in the third, marking his second straight game with a pair of goals after scoring two against Air Force.

Fellow SU youngster Matt McIntee recorded his fifth goal of the season with a game-tying score in the second quarter. Tucker Kellogg helped pass the scoring baton during the five-goal SU run in the third too.

Even defenseman Billy Dwan joined the scoring, launching the ball from just across midfield into the back of an empty net.

Due to these timely scores, SU’s one-goal fourth quarter, by way of Joey, didn’t end up coming back to hurt.

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