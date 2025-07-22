All Syracuse

2025 NBA Summer League Rewind: Cole Swider

The former Syracuse star averaged more than 17 points through five games for the Lakers.

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Cole Swider (41) shoots a three point basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Jordan Hall (37) in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Former Syracuse forward Cole Swider suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers 2025 Summer League team in July, and had an impressive five-game run in Las Vegas.

Swider was in double figures in all five games, averaging 17.6 points and 7.0 rebounds.

In order for Swider to make the Lakers roster this fall, he'll need to count on his smooth shooting stroke. And that's exactly what he showed, making 18 of 44 attempts from beyond the arc, good for almost a 41 percent clip.

Swider's best game came in the Lakers Las Vegas opener against the Dallas Mavericks. Swider led Los Angeles with 22 points, hitting 6 of his 9 3-point attempts, while adding 10 rebounds and going 4 for 6 from the free throw line. The Lakers ended up losing a close game, 87-85.

Swider was one of several former Syracuse players to make an NBA Summer League roster.

Lakers stumble to a 1-4 mark in Las Vegas

The Lakers finished 1-4 in their games at Thomas & Mack Center, including a 106-85 loss to The Denver Nuggets on Friday.

It was a tight game with nine ties and 14 lead changes before the Nuggets took control in the foruth quarter by outscoring the Lakers, 30-15.

Swider was the one shining star in the starting lineup, as he was the only Laker to finish in double digits. His final stat line was 17 points, six rebounds on 6 for 15 shooting from the field.

He had help off the bench from RJ Davis, who tallied 17 points and three assists, while Ethan Taylor chipped in 15 points.

For the Nuggets, Curtis Jones (22 points) and Donovan Williams (16) were the key players.

The file on Swider

Swider played for Syracuse during the 2021-22 season as the team’s starting power forward, and averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. 

He previously played at Villanova for three seasons before entering the transfer portal. In his junior season, he appeared in 25 games with averages of 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Swider declared for the draft, but was not selected and has appeared in 35 NBA games in three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

His most successful stint was an eight-game stretch with the Raptors at the end of last season, where he averaged 7.4 points and made 15 of his 42 3-point attempts (35.7 percent).

MATT DAGOSTINO

Matt Dagostino is a 2005 graduate of Syracuse's Newhouse School, covering Syracuse sports his his days as an undergrad. Matt currently works as an associate producer and VO talent for TNT Sports in Atlanta, working on the Emmy award-winning "Inside the NBA," as well as TNT Sports' studio shows for NHL/MLB/NCAA/FIFA.