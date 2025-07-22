2025 NBA Summer League Rewind: Cole Swider
Former Syracuse forward Cole Swider suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers 2025 Summer League team in July, and had an impressive five-game run in Las Vegas.
Swider was in double figures in all five games, averaging 17.6 points and 7.0 rebounds.
In order for Swider to make the Lakers roster this fall, he'll need to count on his smooth shooting stroke. And that's exactly what he showed, making 18 of 44 attempts from beyond the arc, good for almost a 41 percent clip.
Swider's best game came in the Lakers Las Vegas opener against the Dallas Mavericks. Swider led Los Angeles with 22 points, hitting 6 of his 9 3-point attempts, while adding 10 rebounds and going 4 for 6 from the free throw line. The Lakers ended up losing a close game, 87-85.
Swider was one of several former Syracuse players to make an NBA Summer League roster.
Lakers stumble to a 1-4 mark in Las Vegas
The Lakers finished 1-4 in their games at Thomas & Mack Center, including a 106-85 loss to The Denver Nuggets on Friday.
It was a tight game with nine ties and 14 lead changes before the Nuggets took control in the foruth quarter by outscoring the Lakers, 30-15.
Swider was the one shining star in the starting lineup, as he was the only Laker to finish in double digits. His final stat line was 17 points, six rebounds on 6 for 15 shooting from the field.
He had help off the bench from RJ Davis, who tallied 17 points and three assists, while Ethan Taylor chipped in 15 points.
For the Nuggets, Curtis Jones (22 points) and Donovan Williams (16) were the key players.
The file on Swider
Swider played for Syracuse during the 2021-22 season as the team’s starting power forward, and averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.
He previously played at Villanova for three seasons before entering the transfer portal. In his junior season, he appeared in 25 games with averages of 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds.
Swider declared for the draft, but was not selected and has appeared in 35 NBA games in three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.
His most successful stint was an eight-game stretch with the Raptors at the end of last season, where he averaged 7.4 points and made 15 of his 42 3-point attempts (35.7 percent).
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Can't get enough on Syracuse athletics? Be sure to listen to our Syracuse Orange Podcast, The Juice on the Cuse.