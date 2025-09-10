2026 commit Kamron Wilson recaps ‘great experience’ on Syracuse visit
2026 Syracuse commit Kamron Wilson has been to Syracuse several times during his recruitment, but the Miami (FL) Southridge four-star prospect got his first taste of a game day atmosphere when he visited Central New York over the weekend to watch SU take on Connecticut.
Wilson, a top EDGE from the Sunshine State, also appreciated the defense, which held Connecticut to just six points after halftime, and stopped the Huskies on their overtime drive on six plays and a decisive fourth down to seal the win.
Syracuse fell behind early and trailed the Huskies, 17-6, with under six minutes in the fourth quarter. But the Orange then outscored the Huskies 21-3 in the waning minutes of regulation and overtime for their first win of the 2025 season.
Wilson discusses his SU visit
"That was the definition of D.A.R.T.," Wilson said, repeating the 'Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, and Tough' mantra that head coach Fran Brown has emphasized since arriving at Syracuse. "They came together and played hard for the win."
Wilson sat with over a dozen fellow recruits, and appreciated the hospitality he received from the coaching staff, players and the fans in attendance.
"It was a great experience," Wilson said. "Felt good to watch a game in the Dome for the first time. It was an amazing atmosphere."
Wilson catches up with the SU staff
He also had a chance to catch up with Brown and EDGE coach Nick Williams.
"They're just letting me know that I’m next up," Wilson said. "I’m a great pass rusher coming from Miami I got to be ready to come in and play."
His Southridge team is off to a 2-0 start, having outscored its two opponents by 51 points.
"It's going great," Wilson said. "Had an awesome game last week just trying to dominate every week and lead my team to a state championship."
Wilson committed to Syracuse in March
Wilson announced his commitment to Syracuse in March, picking the Orange over offers from California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and NC State, among many others.
In the 2024 season, he recorded 20 sacks, 30 TFLs, and 110 total tackles.
Wilson said in the end, his commitment came down to 'the trust and relationship with the coaching staff.'
"All love there," Wilson said in a previous interview. "I wasted no time. It was only right."
