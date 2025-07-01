2026 DL Walt Frazier commits to Syracuse
Syracuse received a commitment from one of the top Keystone State prospects in the 2026 class in Haverford (PA) School defensive lineman Walt Frazier.
He selected the Orange over offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Connecticut, among others.
His pledge follows an official visit to Central New York in June. He is the 11th pledge for the Orange in the current cycle since the beginning of June.
The Syracuse Official Visit
"Had a great time with Syracuse,” Frazier said to The Juice Online following the OV.. “Both players and the staff and it reinforced how much I like the community there.”
The 6’3", 295-pound athlete spent most of the weekend with EDGE coach Nick Williams and defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson.
“Most of the talk was friendly and casual,” Frazier said. “This isn't my first nor second time up to Syracuse so most talk about schematics has been done already. But I did have a meeting with Coach E going over where I'd best fit within his coaching, and the areas that I could work on right now."
Frazier was also at campus in in April for spring practice. It was another opportunity to see campus, tour SU's new facilities and meet with the coaching staff again.
"Didn't change my image of Syracuse,” Frazier said. “But it did give me further insight on how the players with the staff outside of football.”
Syracuse's Current Class is Ranked 25th Overall
Frazier is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He joins a class of 24 other prospects that is currently ranked 25th overall in the country.
The class also includes Amare Gough, Jarius Rodgers, Chase Geter, Darnell Stokes Jr., Javeion Cooper, Kameron Wilson, Kordae Houston, Gemanus Sackie, Maurice Medley, BJ Garrett, E'Shawn Sutton, D'Antae Sheffey, Tyrell Grant Jr., Carter Bashir, Shemaj Henry, Zikhere Leaks, Phoenix Henriquez, Zaid Lott, Ibn Muhammad, Jojo White, Brayden Charney, Steven Pickard, Jimmy Gregg and Shay Barker.
Frazier is an interior lineman but has versatility to play all over the line.
"I most commonly line up as a 0-tech, or 4,” Frazier said. “However, I've also consistently played as a 2-tech, 3-tech, 5-tech and 6-tech and its within Syracuse's plan to utilize me at most of those spots."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Discuss this commitment and all things Syracuse in our forum, Cuse Classified! For the latest in Syracuse football, basketball and recruiting, follow us on X @TheJuiceOnline.