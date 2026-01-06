Top 2027 Florida prospect says Syracuse is 1 of 6 standing out

In February, Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer 2027 Wellington (FL) Palm Beach Central defensive lineman Tyler Alexander.

Since then, his recruitment has blown up, and he now holds well over a dozen offers, including Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland and Missouri. But Syracuse was one of the first schools to recruit Alexander, and he still holds the Orange in high regard after his junior season.

"I like their culture, and I like how Fran Brown is changing the program," Alexander said to The Juice Online. "I like what they're doing with recruiting and getting new coaches. I feel like they're turning around."

Alexander discusses his Syracuse recruitment

He received his offer in February, and Syracuse's staff has been in constant contact ever since, led by the recruiting efforts of general manager Tommy Caporale.

“Coach Cap's cool," Alexander said. "He's a cool guy. He really cares about how you and your family (are) doing, you know, and he's always going to reach out and talk to you and see how's it going.”

Caporale was one of the biggest reasons Alexander made a visit to Central New York at the end of November. He got to see campus, tour the facilities and take in a game day atmosphere as the Orange hosted Boston College.

“I liked all of the coaches and I liked the facilities," Alexander said. "I like how they're running things over there. It was my first time seeing the snow, so that was also really cool. It was just an extrmeely nice experience overall.”

Syracuse is one of six standing out

Alexander has kept Syracuse in high regard as a result. He said that Syracuse Florida, USF, Maryland, Missouri and Kentucky are among the schools standing out to him.

“Right now they're part of the top schools that I'm considering," Alexander said. "And I was very appreciative because (Syracuse) was my second offer. They've been talking to me consistently for nine months now. And I really appreciated that.”

Another coach he's been in touch with is new defensive coordinator Vince Kehres.

"He knows what he's doing," Alexander said. "If you get a good defensive coordinator, you're getting some good recruits, you can rebuild that defense pretty much in a year or two."

Alexander describes himself as an old school player. He's not into load management and prefers to play in as many snaps as possible.

"I like standing in the whole game and really tough it out," Alexander said. "The main thing I like about my game is I'm very dominant with my hands, especially in the run game.”

