2026 Florida DB signs with Syracuse, completing flip from Florida State

2026 defensive back Tedarius Hughes signed with Syracuse on Wednesday, completing a flip for the Orange from Florida State.

Hughes had originally committed to Florida State in July of 2024, selecting the Seminoles over finalists Syracuse and Louisville. But the Orange continued to recruit the Miami (FL) Northwestern prospect, who is teammates with five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, who also pledged to SU.

He visited Central New York in the fall, most recently as Syracuse’s Oct. 31 game against North Carolina, and on Nov. 4, announced his decision to flip from FSU to the Orange.

"I think the Cuse program is rebuilding with coach Fran Brown," Hughes said to The Juice Online. "They have a tremendous coaching staff and team to do so.”

Hughes is part of a monster Syracuse class

Hughes is one of the top signees in SU’s 2026 class, which is ranked 26th overall in the country and currently has 27 commitments. He is rated three stars by 247 Sports and the No. 42 defensive back in the country.

The 247 Sports Composite has Hughes rated at four stars and the No. 384th overall prospect in the 2026 class.

Syracuse’s class is currently ranked 26th, with a state leading seven commitments coming from Florida. The Orange has been recruiting the Sunshine State hard, led by the efforts of general manager Tommy Caporale.

His offer sheet also included Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Florida and Colorado, among many others.

Hughes’ Bulls team is one of the top teams in the entire country, and are currently 12-0 on the season. They are coming off an impressive 50-29 win over Central in the Region 4-3A championship game at Traz Powell Stadium.

Hughes discussed his other top teams

In 2024 when Hughes was set to announce his choice between Louisville, FSU and Syracuse, he had high praise for the other two programs as well.

"Louisville is a great program,” Hughes said. "When I visited they showed a lot of love and interest. And I also have a good relationship with coach Ron English.”

He had similar praise for Florida State.

"Florida State is an organized program ran by coach Mike Norvell,” Hughes said. "The tradition there is awesome and coach Pat Surtain is definitely a great coach.”

