Three-star RB puts Syracuse in top 5 ahead of Jan. 10 announcement

Syracuse is among five finalists for 2027 running back Xavier Bala with a decision looming.

Bala will pick among the Orange, Ohio State, Nebraska, Boston College and Virginia on Jan. 10 at the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, he announced on social media. The game will be televised on NBC.

In the 2025 season, the South Huntington (NY) Saint Anthony's High star rushed for 1,411 yards to go with 26 touchdowns. Bala says he projects as an every down running back at the next level. He is rated three stars by 247 Sports and the No. 409 recruit in his class.

"I am shifty, physical, explosive, and love to break defense's wills throughout game," Bala said to The Juice Online. "I don't try to play well, I play to dominate every rep.”

Bala recaps his Syracuse visit

Syracuse, who was the first school to offer Bala, most recently hosted him in September when the Orange played Duke.

Though the Orange ultimately lost, it was a chance for Bala to reconnect with the coaching staff, who has been consistently in touch with him since he received an SU offer in June 2024.

"It was great other than the L,” Bala said. “Got to spend time with a lot of the coaches and really build our relationships.”

Bala met with many of the coaches, but the two he spent the most time with were assistant running back coach Devin Redd and head coach Fran Brown.

“I got to talk to them about life and how I can continue to develop as a person,” Bala said. "We talked about life and how to be a good leader, we also went over run schemes and how I fit into what they do.”

Bala previously visited in spring

Bala also previously visited Syracuse earlier in the year for spring practice. He had a chance to see campus, meet with the coaches and players, and check out the facilities.

"The new facility is elite and you can feel the energy like something big is happening there," Bala said in spring. "The coaches are demanding at practice and you can tell everyone is getting better all the time there."

On that visit, he also spent extensive time with Redd and Brown, and also offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.

"I picked up so many things I can add to my game and I learned a lot about what they look for in a running back," Bala said. "Coach Redd and I spoke a lot about football, and learning the game through his eyes. We went into some film and the reads he would like me to start looking at when I am playing."

