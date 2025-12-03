Syracuse received a national letter of intent from 2026 ATH Maurice Medley, the school announced on Wednesday.

The Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy will primarily appear at linebacker, and is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He is considered the 1,123rd ranked player in the 2026 class and the No. 26 prospect in Maryland.

Medley discusses his Syracuse decision

Medley is one of Syracuse’s longest standing commitments in the class, having pledged to the Orange in December 2024.

"It was very family oriented," Medley said to The Juice Online about his commitment. "Great atmosphere from the start."

Medley owned a double-digit offer sheet, and selected Syracuse over Virginia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State and Boston College, among others.

Medley said his relationship with coach Tyshon Fogg was a big driver in his commitment.

"It just felt like home, Medley said. "A lot of love from the coaching staff."

Medley visited Syracuse in Nov. 2024 ahead of his commitment

Medley visited Syracuse in November 2024 for their matchup against Virginia Tech. The Orange rallied from down 21-3 at half for an overtime win.

It was a similar kind of rally on Saturday, when the Orange came from down 21-0 to defeat No. 6 Miami to close the season 9-3 and ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll.

"I think it's a great start to something special, especially with the 6-7 season they had last year," Medley said in Dec. 2024. "Miami, huge upset. Shows Syracuse can push through adversity.”

St. Frances Academy is one of the top programs in the country, and hey’ve gone 8-1 on the season. They’re currently on a seven game winning streak heading into their playoff matchup against Corner Canyon on Dec. 10.

