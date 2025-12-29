A top 2027 Ohio offensive lineman 'excited' for Syracuse offer

2027 offensive lineman Davis Seaman is one of the top recruits in his class.

Rated three stars and the No. 438 prospect in his class by 247 Sports, he holds nearly two dozen offers, including Auburn, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State, Ohio State, and Vanderbilt, among many others.

One of his most recent offers is from Syracuse and it’s a school that he’s interested in getting to know more as his recruitment continues.

"I was excited about the offer,” Seaman said to The Juice Online. "I think it’s a great up and coming program.”

Seaman receives his offer from new OL coach Castillo

The offer was extended by Syracuse’s new offensive line coach, Juan Castillo.

Castillo was hired by the Orange earlier in December, and brings more than 40 years of experience between the NFL and college ranks, most recently for the Michigan Wolverines.

The two discussed how Castillo could develop Seaman not only into a top college player, but an NFL prospect.

"I really liked what coach Castillo had to say,” Seaman said. "We talked about the type of technique he teaches.”

Seaman believes SU can rebound in 2026

Castillo is part of a revamped Syracuse roster under head coach Fran Brown. Though Brown led the Orange to a 10-3 season in 2024, Syracuse struggled with injures in 2025 after starting 3-1.

The Orange ultimately finished 3-9, but Brown has vowed a turnaround in the 2026 season. Part of that has to do with the new coaches, and the other has to do with Syracuse bringing in the No. 30 recruiting class in the nation in the most recent cycle, SU’s top rated recruiting class in history.

"I do think they can (rebound in 2026),” Seaman said.

The Columbus (OH) Bishop Watterson athlete said at the moment, two schools are standing out in his recruitment.

"I’d say Ohio State and Penn State for sure,” Seaman said.

Seaman and the Eagles were undefeated

It was a dream season for Bishop Watterson, with the Eagles finishing a perfect 14-0, with Maxpreps ranked Bishop Watterson inside the top 100 in the nation. Seaman blocked for an offense that produced nearly 400 yards of offense per game.

"It was a great season,” Seaman said. “Feel like I improved greatly."

That improvement has made him into one of the top prospects in the country.

Said Seaman: "I’m a very athletic lineman."

