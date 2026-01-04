2027 Ohio EDGE calls Syracuse offer ‘life changing'

2027 linebacker/EDGE Bradyn Paulozzi is a fast rising midwest prospect who just received a game-changing offer for his recruitment.

Paulozzi currently holds four offers, including Miami (OH), Toledo and Eastern Michigan. But it was his offer from Syracuse in late December that has meant the most to him.

"The Syracuse offer was a blessing,” Paulozzi said to The Juice Online. "It really changed my life.”

Paulozzi has a strong relationship with Kehres

The offer came from Syracuse's new defensive coordinator, Vince Kehres, a name that Paulozzi is familiar with. Kehres was the defensive coordinator at Toledo when he was extended an offer, and the relationship has carried through to the Orange.

"Ever since I met coach Kehres at Toledo, I immediately knew he is someone I want to play for,” Paulozzi said. "I think coach Kehres is a great guy, and a great Coach.

"I’ve seen how he treats his players, how he develops them, and how he changes the atmosphere of the program. I feel like me and Coach Kehres have a solid connection and I feel like he understands me very well.”

Aside from the offer, the two spoke about life and how he’s doing in school. The two also discussed his versatility, with Kehres saying that Paulozzi could potentially play EDGE, OLB and MLB at the next level.

Paulozzi has set a visit to SU

Paulozzi added he will also get a closer look at Central New York for Junior Day on Jan. 24.

"I’m really looking forward to my visit,” Paulozzi said. "Syracuse is really the school that is standing out to me. Ever since VK came over I became a huge fan of the Syracuse Nation.”

Syracuse is coming off a 3-9 season, but the Orange have already spent the offseason with a significant retooling. They’ve brought in several new coaches, including Kehres, and also signed the No. 30 overall class in the country, the top class in SU history.

"I definitely think Syracuse can rebound next season,” Paulozzi said. "I feel like the energy that Kehres will bring to the table will change a lot. I’ve seen how discipline, and hungry his guys were down at Toledo. I know this will be a big turn around for Syracuse over the next seasons.”

Paulozzi reflects on his season

Paulozzi missed one game due to injury, but otherwise was a central part of Lakewood (OH) St. Edward’s 11-3 season. Paulozzi played multiple positions, and was utilized well at hybrid EDGE.

“EDGE is definitely a strong suit for me as my bend and handwork is definitely a strength of mine,” Paulozzi said. “Our season was great. Unfortunately, we lost in the semi final game but it was a great run against multiple top contenders in the country.”

He describes himself as a 2-point EDGE that has run responsibility first, and pass second.

"I’m very comfortable in coverage and covering space,” Paulozzi said. "When I played MLB, I was used almost as a spy, just find the ball. Overall I can play multiple positions, and wherever coach Kehres wants me to play I’ll play."

