2026 West Palm Beach offensive lineman inks NLI with Syracuse

Syracuse received a national letter of intent from 2026 offensive lineman Brayden Charney, the school announced on social media.

The West Palm Beach (FL) Cardinal Newman offensive lineman selected Syracuse among 12 offers he held. His list also included Old Dominion, South Florida, Western Kentucky, Eastern Michigan and James Madison, among others.

He is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and is the No. 170 offensive tackle in his class.

Syracuse moved quickly during Charney's official visit

Charney’s recruitment moved quickly. The Orange got him on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 6, and he was extended at offer during that trip.

He committed before he left Syracuse, and on June 9, announced his pledge to the Orange on social media.

"I committed to Syracuse because of the feeling I got the minute I stepped on campus,” Charney said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse is a place that will develop me as a player, but also a man. Coach (Fran) Brown did a great job preaching that.”

Charney appreciated his OV

Among the other things he did while on campus included connecting with the coaches, and checking out the facilities and campus.

“Syracuse impressed me to a different level,” Charney said. “This school is a place where I want to be.”

Among the top reasons he committed was the coaching staff led by Fran Brown. During the trip, Brown spoke to Charney about his philosophy, including his mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), and that resonated with Charney.

“I had a great time getting to know coach Brown as well as his family coaching staff and team,” Charney said.

Aside from the relationships he developed, one other major thing stood out to him.

“The best part about the trip was getting to see the Dome,” Charney said. “It was a surreal feeling being inside an amazing place like that.”

Charney is part of a push into Florida for Syracuse

Syracuse focused extensively on Florida in the most recent recruiting cycle. Of the 26 anticipated commitments to the 2026 class, which is currently ranked 27th in the country, six of them came from Florida, tied for Pennsylvania for the most of any state.

Other Florida commitments include wide receiver Calvin Russell, defensive back Tedarius Hughes, EDGE Jarius Rodgers, offensive lineman Javeion Cooper, and defensive lineman Kameron Wilson.

