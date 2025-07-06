2027 LB Noah Renes talks Syracuse visit: 'It was great'
After receiving his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse in February, 2027 linebacker Noah Renes got his first look at Central New York when he visited over the weekend.
The Melbourne (FL) Niceville athlete said he was impressed with Syracuse's performance on the field in 2024, as the Orange logged a double-digit win season under first-year head coach Fran Brown. He came away similarly impressed with SU in person.
"The visit was great," Renes said to The Juice Online. "I enjoyed it a lot."
In-depth into Renes' visit
Among the highlights of the trip included meeting the coaching staff, including linebackers coach Robert Wright, general manager Thomas Caporale and head coach Fran Brown.
"I spoke to pretty much all the coaches," Renes said. "It’s a great environment. We were just talking football."
But it was the product on the field that Renes was most impressed with.
He had a chance to see how the Syracuse coaches interacted with players, and that stuck with Renes. He specifically mentioned Brown as a head coach that was not just standing off to the side, but actively participating in all of the reps.
"My favorite part of the visit was watching them practice," Renes said. "Coach Fran lead by example all the way."
Renes also got to see campus, tour the facilities and learn more about the tradition of the Syracuse program. The Orange staff made it clear on the trip that he is one of the top Syracuse recruits in the next recruiting cycle.
Where does SU stand with Renes?
SU has prioritized the Florida area under Brown, with six of its current 24 commitments in the 2026 class hailing from the Suneshine State.
Since his SU offer, he's added Indiana and Illinois to his offer sheet, among others. But the visit certainly helped cement Syracuse as a contender in his recruitment.
The Orange has been one of the schools most in touch, and reached out immediately after the contact period opened for the class of 2027.
"Syracuse is up there in my recruitment for sure," Renes said. "They made an impact while I was on the visit."
Rene had a standout sophomore season despite missing three games due to injury. He's looking forward to showing what he can do this fall after transferring to Niceville.
Said Renes: "I play super downhill and I'm physical with everything I do."
