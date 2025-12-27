2028 Tennessee ATH talks Syracuse recruitment and visit

In January, 2028 ATH Carter Charapata received his first offer from Syracuse and followed that up with his first visit to Central New York in March for spring practice.

The Orange staff has continued to be in touch ever since, and welcomed Charapata back to campus when they hosted Boston College in November.

"The trip was great,” Charapata said to The Juice Online. "I had an amazing experience over there.”

Charapata catches up with the SU staff

Charapata said his top highlights included getting to take in a game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome and catching up with all of the coaches.

The two that he spoke most with were director of recruiting Aaron Mancini and assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.

"They are always offering good advice and showing me what the program is all about,” Charapata said. "The contact with the coaches has been great.”

Charapata knows that SU will rebound in 2026

The Orange ultimately lost the game to Boston College to drop to 3-9 on the season. It was a far cry from Fran Brown’s first year at SU, when he led the Orange to a 10-3 record.

He has revamped his coaching staff in the offseason and brought in the No. 30 recruiting class in the country, the highest ranked class Syracuse has ever had.

Brown has also vowed that Syracuse will turn in a much better performance in 2026. Charapata shares in this vision.

"For sure (they can rebound),” Charapata said. “They got great recruiting and coaching, I’m excited to see what they’re gonna do in the next couple years.”

Chattanooga (TN) Christian struggled this year as well, finishing 1-9. Charapata had to watch from the sidelines with an injury, but has kept a positive outlook.

"The season was a struggle but definitely a learning experience,” Charapata said. “I was still able to help the team in lots of ways and made the most out of it.”

Charapata was also up in CNY in March

The wide receiver/defensive back has been recruited by Syracuse as a safety, and was equally as complimentary of his visit in March.

"I'm super excited and interested," Charapata said. "I love what they're about and how they coach."

During that visit, Charapata spent the most time with Redd.

"He showed me around and made it feel like home," Charapata said.

There were other highlights for him as well.

"I enjoyed getting to see the new facility's built recently," he said. "I also enjoyed watching practice and how competitive it is."

