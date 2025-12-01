Four recruits react to their 11/29 visits for Syracuse v. Boston College
Syracuse welcomed triple digit visitors for their matchup against Boston College on Saturday. Though the Orange ultimately lost, the recruits ultimately walked away with a positive experience of Syracuse.
We caught up with four of them for their reactions.
2027 QB Zechariah Moreno
2027 quarterback Zechariah Moreno already holds an offer from Sacramento State and got his first look at Syracuse over the weekend.
The signal caller out of Paramount (CA) High threw for 1,563 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing for 468 yards and four more scores on the ground.
He thanked the SU coaching staff for a ‘great experience’ during his stay in Central New York.
"It was amazing,” Moreno said to The Juice Online. "I had a blast and the coaches showed some love. Great atmosphere and a great team overall.”
2027 ATH Jamil Seidi
2027 lineman Jamil Seidi has known about Syracuse his whole life.
Having grown up less than a four hour drive away from Central New York, the Hartford (CT) High athlete has always thought highly of the SU program.
He competed at Syracuse over the summer during Franchise Camp, and the two-way lineman was back on campus over the weekend.
"I really enjoyed the visit,” Seidi said. "The environment, the energy, and the way the coaches interacted with me were all great.”
2029 QB Tony Kayrouz
2029 quarterback Tony Kayrouz visited Syracuse for the first time on Saturday, and the Boston (MA) Catholic Memorial prospect said he enjoyed the visit.
"My trip overall was amazing,” Kayrouz said. “The recruiters were very generous and welcoming to the JMA Dome. I made a lot of connections with the coaches and the game was very enjoyable to watch.”
He spoke with several coaches, but interacted the most with coaches Stack Williams and Nunzio Campanile.
"We talked about what things I should be working on,” Kayrouz said. “And what kind of level you have to be at to play at the quarterback position in college football.”
2028 ATH Xavier Gates-Franklin
After receiving his first collegiate offer from Syracuse in March during spring practice, 2028 ATH Xavier Gates-Franklin returned to Central New York over the weekend.
It’s his third time on campus this year after having attended spring practice in April and Franchise Camp in June.
Much like his previous visits, the past weekend did not disappoint.
“It was great getting back to the Dome and reconnecting with the coaches,” Gates-Franklin said. "Cuse is ranked No. 1 in my recruitment currently."
