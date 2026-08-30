2028 ATH Evan Truesdale building strong connection with Syracuse Football staff

2028 ATH Evan Truesdale is plenty familiar with Syracuse.

He’s heading into his junior season at Binghamton (NY) Chenanago Forks High, roughly an hour outside of Central New York.

Truesdale was most recently on the Syracuse campus in June for Franchise Camp, and he’ll return in the fall to check out a game day atmosphere when the Orange host Louisville on Oct. 17.

"I really like how Syracuse develops their linebackers to be physical, play fast, and read the field,” Truesdale said to The Juice Online. "I feel like that style fits the way I play and the kind of linebacker I want to become.”

Truesdale talks Franchise Camp

He got a taste of that on June 11 when he competed at SU’s camp.

"I really enjoyed the camp and getting a chance to work with the Syracuse coaches,” Truesdale said. “One thing I took away from it personally was that I wasn’t satisfied with my combine/testing numbers.

"I knew speed and explosiveness were areas I wanted to improve, so after camp I started working with a speed coach on my acceleration, change of direction and overall movement. I’ve put a lot of work into it this summer and I feel like I’ve made a big improvement. I’m excited to show that on the field this season."

Truesdale discusses his relationship with Watkins

One of the coaches he met at Franchise Camp was Charles Watkins, and the two have stayed in touch. Watkins was the coach to invite him back to campus.

"I thought he was a genuinely good person,” Truesdale said. "I really enjoyed talking with him and getting to know him, and I’ve really enjoyed building a relationship with him since then.”

Aside from the invitation, they covered a variety of topics.

"We’ve talked about football, my development, my upcoming season, and how I could potentially fit into the program,” Truesdale said. "I really want to connect with the coaching staff, continue building those relationships, and get to see the team play together and experience the game-day environment at Syracuse.”

Truesdale expects improvement with himself and SU this fall

Truesdale is looking forward to seeing how Syracuse has improved in the offseason. While SU did go 3-9 in the 2025 season, Truesdale ‘absolutely’ believes that the Orange is in for a far better season.

"I think they have the talent and coaching to have a much better season,” Truesdale said. "I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Syracuse is also keeping tabs on Truesdale, and seeing what he will bring to the table this fall.

"I think my biggest improvement has been as a leader,” Truesdale said. "I’ve been able to push my teammates to compete harder in practice and help them develop as players, while also improving my own speed, strength, and explosiveness.”

Though he plays both linebacker and running back, he’s being recruited on the defensive side of the ball.

"I’m a physical, downhill player who plays fast and attacks the ball,” Truesdale said. "I can make plays in the box, cover well in space, and I’m especially comfortable in coverage over the middle."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang.