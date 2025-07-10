2028 ATH Jeramy Laster Jr. reacts to 'amazing' Syracuse offer
2028 ATH Jeramy Laster Jr. is one of the most sought after prospects in his class.
The Hendersonville (TN) Beech star already holds over half a dozen offers, including Auburn, Eastern Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Southern Mississippi, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
One of the schools recruiting him most recently is Syracuse, with the Orange extending him an offer in June.
"I think it’s amazing,” Laster said to The Juice Online. “I’m thankful for them acknowledging my talent and hard work. It was very motivating. It really means I have to work even harder.”
Laster receives offer from Redd
The offer came from assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.
Redd has been in touch with Laster’s team, including his trainer and 7v7 coach since earlier in the year. When they spoke directly, Redd discussed the culture at Syracuse that head coach Fran Brown has installed since arriving.
The concept of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless and tough) was one of the pillars that drove Syracuse to a 10-3 season in Brown’s first year with the Orange.
They also spoke about life outside of Syracuse football, all of which made an impression on Laster.
“I think Syracuse is a great academic university,” Laster said. “Coach Fran and his staff have been doing a great job establishing the football program as a top Power Four program in the country.”
More on Laster's recruitment
Redd said his goal in the immediate future would be to get Laster in touch with Brown and wide receivers coach Myles White.
“To finally get a chance to talk with him and hear his encouraging words was great,” Laster said. “They’re excited to recruit me and want to get me and my family up to campus this season for a game and spend some time together.”
Syracuse will be one of many schools trying to get his attention in the near future.
The wide receiver/defensive back is hearing from many other high majors as he heads into his sophomore season. But Laster says he’s focused on continuing to improve and staying humble as the spotlight around him grows.
“It’s a blessing,” Laster said. “It’s like a dream come true. But I know I still have a lot of work to do; on the field and in the classroom. It’s helping me stay focused on the things that matter.”
The Laster Scouting Report
Laster’s coach says his playing style is much like Ryan Williams, a wide receiver who is a rising sophomore at Alabama.
Williams is one of the cover athletes for EA Sports College Football this upcoming season after he finished with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, earning First-Team All-SEC honors.
But Laster, who says at the current time that he is leaning toward the offensive side of the ball, has his own unique playing style.
“I’d consider myself a versatile athlete,” Laster said. “I can play multiple positions on either side of the ball. I just want to help my team win a state title. I like to use my speed to make the big plays for my team.”
