Top 2027 Garden State ATH 'excited' for Syracuse offer

2027 ATH Amir Hogans is one of the top prospects in his class.

He holds more than a dozen offers, including Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Boston College.

Hogans’ most recent comes from Syracuse, with the Orange extending the offer to the Princeton (NJ) Hun School star in mid-December.

"I was really excited,” Hogans said to The Juice Online. "Cuse is in a great conference, has great coaches, and is a place a lot of guys want to be.”

Hogans recaps chat with Kehres

The offer was extended by Syracuse’s new defensive coordinator, Vince Kehres.

"Coach Vince was a great guy,” Hogans said. "I could tell that he cares about the players and we talked a lot about life in general.”

Aside from the offer, the two spoke about how Hogans would fit into the Syracuse system, but it extended beyond just Xs and Os of football.

“Honestly, we also just talked about life in general because he wanted to get to know me,” Hogans said.

Hogans believes SU will recover in 2026

Being from the Garden State, Hogans has followed Syracuse for some time. He knows that the Orange went 10-3 in the 2024 season in Fran Brown’s first year as head coach.

The Orange started 3-1 this season, including an unprecedented road win at Clemson. But that proved to be the final win of the season for the Orange, as starting quarterback Steve Angeli tore his Achilles, and the Orange offense struggled to get anything going from there.

Brown has vowed that Syracuse will improve in 2026. Count Hogans among those that share in Brown’s vision.

"Cuse can definitely do better in 2026,” Hogans said. "Now with the right coaches and great recruits, they are going to be a great team in the ACC.”

Hogans said that among his dozen-plus offers, five schools are standing out to him at the moment— Vanderbilt, Pitt, UNC, BC, and Wake Forest.

Hogans was a huge part of The Hun School's success

The Hun School was one of the top teams in New Jersey this season, with the Raiders going 8-4. They finished just outside the top 300 nationally, and seventh overall in the Garden State according to to Maxpreps.

Hogans finished with 558 receiving yards and five touchdowns and added 48 tackles on defense.

"My season went well,” Hogans said. "The team did great and I played well on both sides of the ball."

Hogans has received the most attention as a play-making wide receiver.

"I think I’m best when the ball is in my hands,” Hogans said. "My ability to get yards after the catch and move how I do at my size is what makes me good."

