2028 DL Javian Freeman talks Syracuse camp: 'One of the best I've attended'
One of the top 2028 prospects out of South Florida is Boca Raton (FL) Spanish River High defensive lineman Javian Freeman.
He holds three offers, including Western Kentucky and South Florida. His first offer came from Syracuse in January, and the SU coaching staff has been in constant touch since then.
“It felt amazing to get my first offer from Syracuse,” Freeman said to The Juice Online. “I know its a great program and its a great school. And for them to offer me motivated me to work harder knowing a school believes in me.”
Recapping his Syracuse visit
He was up most recently in June for Franchise Camp, and it lived up to his expectations.
“Definitely one of the best camps I've attended,” Freeman said. “Well ran and love the energy and knowledge that the coaches were giving.”
Freeman has gotten to know many of the coaches over time, and on this visit, spoke with EDGE coach Nick Williams and general manager Tommy Caporale.
“(We) spoke about continuing to put in the work and being focused on my goals,” Freeman said. “Spoke about the grind and hard work.”
The Florida to Syracuse pipeline
SU’s new coaching staff led by Fran Brown has placed a high priority on establishing a pipeline between the Sunshine State and Central New York.
In the 2026 cycle, the Orange have already received six commitments from Florida, headlined by four-star Florida commits Javeion Cooper and Kameron Wilson.
Freeman is someone that SU would like to add to that pipeline.
“I think the program is great,” Freeman said. “Great coaching staff. I've being hearing and reading a lot of great things about Coach Fran Brown.”
There are many things that Brown emphasizes when he looks at a recruit. It includes his philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless and tough).
The file on Freeman
Freeman, who is a two-way star that also plays tight end, is looking for similar things in a college.
“Academics, culture, and, of course, sports,” Freeman said of what he’s looking for in a school. “Football, basketball and track & field.”
As for the gridiron, he describes himself as a versatile athlete who can play pass rush and also run stop.
Said Freeman: “I can and or will play anywhere to help the team win.”
