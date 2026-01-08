2028 Sunshine State prospect calls Syracuse offer 'prestigious'

Justin Antenor is a fast rising 2028 prospect from the Sunshine State.

The Southwest Ranches (FL) Archbishop McCarthy defensive back picked up his first offer from UCF a year ago, and in November, received his second offer from USF.

His first ACC offer came from Syracuse last month, and Antenor is looking forward to getting to know the school more.

"It was an overall blessing to be honest,” Antenor said to The Juice Online. "Especially from a prestigious school like Syracuse.”

Antenor has built a relationship with Caporale

The offer came from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale, who has developed a strong reputation for recruiting Florida hard, including landing five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Out of all of the states in Syracuse’s recruiting class, ranked 30th (the highest in school history), the state with the largest amount of commitments came from the Sunshine State.

"I think thats a that great thing,” Antenor said. “Because we have the best dawgs down here in Florida.”

Antenor expects better from the Orange in 2026

The two spoke about Syracuse’s goals in the future and the culture of the program. Head coach Fran Brown wants Syracuse to compete for ACC and National Championships in the near future, and has approached it with a culture of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

“Coach Cap is a pretty cool guy,” Antenor said. “He coached down here where I’m from."

Antenor knows that SU went 3-9 in the 2025 season after injuries struck, but also expects better from the Orange this year.

"I think the program is a good program,” Antenor said. “Just didn’t have the greatest year this year.”

Antenor led his team to a special season

Antenor’s Mavericks team is coming off an outstanding 10-3 season, though they came up short in the third round of the playoffs to American Heritage in a tight 25-20 loss.

For the season, he finished with three Interceptions, 10 PBUs, 29 tackles and three forced fumbles.

"My season went magnificent season overall,” Antenor said. “But we came up short to my goal of being a state champ.”

At 6’2” and 175 pounds, he’s a versatile, physical defensive back.

"I have great technique,” Antenor said. "I think that was separates me from the average DB."

