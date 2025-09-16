Elite 2028 ATH Aden Johnson says Syracuse is 1 of 3 standing out
One of the elite recruits in the 2028 class is Pembroke Pines (FL) West Broward ATH Aden Johnson.
Rated a composite five-star prospect by 247 Sports and the No. 41 overall recruit in his class, Johnson’s offer sheet already includes schools like Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota and Nebraska, among many, many others.
One of the most recent schools to offer him is Syracuse, and it is a school that he’s looking forward to getting to know more as his recruitment develops.
Johnson sounds off on his SU offer
"I think Syracuse is a good school to get an offer from,” Johnson said to The Juice Online. "Especially where I come from. And they rebuilding, so great opportunities there.”
Johnson has been in touch with coaches like general manager Tommy Caporale, and is aware that Syracuse is making a big push into the Sunshine State.
In the 2026 cycle, Syracuse landed elite five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, and in that cycle alone, seven of their commitments hail from Florida.
Johnson appreciates the SU coaching staff
"I think the coaches (are) doing very good learning and teaching new things,” Johnson said.
They have been in Johnson’s ear not only about how they can develop him into a top ATH, but also off the field as a person. The Orange has emphasized the D.A.R.T. (Detailed. Accountable. Relentless. Tough.) culture, and it is one that Johnson respects.
“I'm looking for a school to develop me academically, and on the field,” Johnson said.
Among his many offers, three are standing out to him at the moment.
"Syracuse, Nebraska, University of Miami,” Johnson said.
Johnson is a two-way athlete
Johnson burst on the recruiting circuit last fall.
As a freshman, he was a two-way player for West Broward. On defense, he appeared at a variety of different positions, including defensive end, OLB and safety. He excelled in all three, and finished with 93 tackles and 13 sacks.
Not to be outdone, he also impressed as a receiver on offense, hauling in 17 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding two rushes for 45 yards and a score.
"I am a great athlete,” Johnson said. “Wherever the coach put me I'm going to work, eat,” Johnson said.
He led his team to a 31-6 win over Plantation last week as the season gets into full swing.
Currently, he’s projected as an elite defensive lineman at the next level.
Said Johnson: “(I come) off the edge with speed and technique (that) is unbeatable."
