2030 wide receiver reacts to 'unreal' Syracuse offer

Florida wide receiver Noah Gigger plays well beyond his years.

The prospect out of Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day may only be 14 years old, but he’s already playing varsity for one of the top programs in the Sunshine State.

Colleges have started to take notice already, and in late November, the 2030 prospect received his first offer from Syracuse.

"I feel really blessed to receive an offer from a Power 4 school like Syracuse,” Gigger said to The Juice Online. “It was an unreal moment for me and my family.”

Gigger is appreciative of SU's offer

Gigger added that it was a moment he’ll never forget.

"It feels like everything my parents told me would happen,” Gigger said. “When you put God first and work hard anything is possible. I believe in myself and know I’m a great athlete, but I still have so much more to learn and work on. So that’s kind of why it’s still a little unbelievable right now."

The offer came from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.

"We talked about Syracuse and what kind of student-athletes they are looking for and the expectations from them,” Gigger said.

They also spoke about the expectations of the Orange program. Head coach Fran Brown has consistently said he wants to put Syracuse in a position to compete for conference and national championships, while instilling his philosophy of D.A.R.T. (Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, Tough).

The conversation left an impression on Gigger.

"I think the Syracuse program is on the right track to be one of the best in the world being led by Coach Fran,” Gigger said. “He seems like a great guy and a players first coach and that is always great to have. I can’t wait to come up there and visit the campus.”

Gigger knows SU will rebound

The Orange fell short of the expectations this season, going 3-9 after injuries derailed their season.

Gigger responded unequivocally when asked if Syracuse would rebound in 2026.

"I don’t think they are,” Gigger said. "I know they are, especially with some of the new recruits they have coming in.”

The Patriot are one of the top schools in Florida, and just finished a 12-1 season with a deep playoff run. Gigger figures to be a bigger part of their success next year.

“I like to call myself a real route runner,” Gigger said. “A speed guy that’s going to make you miss."

