2028 quarterback calls Syracuse visit an 'awesome experience'
After receiving an offer from Syracuse in January, 2028 Winter Garden (FL) West Orange quarterback AJ Chung got his first look at Syracuse when he visited Central New York over the weekend to watch its matchup against North Carolina.
"The trip to Syracuse was great,” Chung said to The Juice Online. "The Dome was an awesome experience and being able to experience the facilities and campus was really nice.”
He said his top highlights from the trip included being on the field and seeing how the players and coaches prepared for a game, seeing campus and developing deeper relationships with the coaches.
Chung bonds with the coaches
The two coaches he met with the most were quarterback coaches Nunzio Campanile and Mike Gillespie.
"I spoke with them about my recruitment, my season, their season, what the future holds in the program,” Chung said. “And discussed the history and culture of Syracuse.”
That all left Chung with a great impression during his first visit to SU as his recruitment begins to pick up.
"Definitely looking for more offers and opportunities before I really make a decision,” Chung said. "But the schools I have had the most contact with have been Syracuse, Virginia Tech, USF. But still being young in the recruitment process I don’t have a top list yet.”
Chung has had an exceptional season
Chung is one of the top quarterbacks from the Sunshine State after a season to date where he’s led his team to a 9-1 record and are poised to make a deep playoff run.
He just recently broke the West Orange single season passing touchdown record with 36, and he still has more season left. Through week nine, he had accumulated 2,114 yards with a 139.5 QBR.
"My season has been great,” Chung said. “But it stems from my great coaches and teammates.”
Chung models himself after Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rogers (in his prime). While he isn't necessarily a gunslinger, he has the ability to fit the ball in tight windows when needed, and also approaches the game with a cerebral touch.
"I am a pocket passer only looking to run if I have to, but I will get my teammates better around me with my knowledge of the game and talent on the field," Chung said. "I am a leader and an ambitious qb looking to win at all costs. Overall I use my brain and physically ability to be able to understand percentages, go through progressions, where to put the ball, and control a huddle.”
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.