2028 Massachusetts QB talks Syracuse offer and visit

2028 quarterback Rory Funke is no stranger to Syracuse.

The signal caller received his first Power 4 offer from the Orange in January and compete at Franchise Camp in June. He returned in November to watch Syracuse take on Boston College in SU’s 2025 season finale.

"I loved being back on campus,” Funke said to The Juice Online. “The coaches and staff all treated my parents and I very well.”

Funke bonds with the SU staff

Among the coaches he interacted with the most included Nunzio Campanile, Mike Johnson and Manny Harris.

"With all, I spoke about my season and the success we had as well as my plans for the offseason,” Funke said. "We spoke of the quarterback play for Syracuse. We also talked about the future strides the program will make for next year's season.”

After starting 3-1 this season, including its first program win at Death Valley over Clemson, Syracuse dropped their next eight games. That had a lot to do with quarterback Steve Angeli, who tore his Achilles in the Tigers win.

Despite the adversity that SU faced this season, Funke is confident that Syracuse is in for a bounce back year in 2026.

"I’m positive that Syracuse will be able to respond next year,” Funke said. “The staff's energy that they have will get the right roster and prepare them to have a very successful season in 2026.”

Funke had an outstanding season

The Brookline (MA) Dexter Southfield QB also holds offers from Toledo and Massachusetts, but certainly holds SU in high regard after their offer.

"I love Syracuse,” Funke said. “The staff's energy/passion for the game and their drive to win is so inspiring and is definitely a place I would want to play one day.”

He is coming off a season of leading his team to a 7-3 record NEPSAC Class A and a bowl game. In terms of individual accolades, he also was team MVP, and First Team All-NEPSAC Class A and All-NEPSAC.

A dual-threat signal caller

Funke is a dual threat quarterback that operates under the simple philosophy of taking what the defense gives him.

“There will be games where I play from the pocket the whole time,” Funke said. “Then there will also be games where my legs are the difference maker for our team in a game.

"I’m great at throwing outside the pocket and I believe my best attribute is my leadership. The best way to have a successful season is to have all the guys playing for each other and giving full effort for unselfish reason."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.