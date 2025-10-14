2028 ATH Andre Perkins calls Syracuse offer a ‘dream come true'
2028 ATH Andre Perkins visited Central New York in September for Syracuse’s matchup against Connecticut and came away with his first Division I offer.
For the Worcester (MA) Doherty Memorial prospect, it was a moment he’ll never forget.
“It’s a dream come true,” Perkins said to The Juice Online. “There’s no other way to describe it.”
Perkins sounds off on his Syracuse offer
Perkins received the offer from Syracuse assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Williams and assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.
“We discussed how I would contribute to the team,” Perkins said. “And how they would like to use me on the field.”
Perkins is a versatile athlete who has appeared as a running back, wide receiver, linebacker and safety.
Syracuse has offered him on the offensive side of the ball.
“I will tell you where ever you put me, I will make plays,” Perkins said. “But I stride at running back. I would say the best thing about me is my vision to find a crease on the field and get loose."
Perkins visited Syracuse in September
Perkins got to know the Syracuse program a lot better during his September trip. Aside from seeing the game, he got to meet with the coaches and players, tour the facilities and see campus.
He got to learn about the rich history of the Syracuse program, including how they develop their players into NFL talent. Perkins also learned about head coach Fran Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).
But his highlight was taking in a game day atmosphere. The Orange fell behind 17-6 late in the fourth quarter before outscoring Connecticut 21-3 the rest of the way for a 27-20 overtime win.
The visit left an impression on Perkins
“The UConn game was honestly one of the most exciting games I’ve ever watched,” Perkins said. “My favorite highlight from that experience was getting my offer in the end zone of the Dome. That was the best feeling of my life.”
The entire trip left Perkins, who also holds a Boston College offer, with a very positive impression of the Orange.
“There’s nothing I don’t like about it,” Perkins said. “Staff is everything for me and the coaching there is the type of environment I would like to be around. Love the energy, how everyone is willing to compete and it is just another reason to get better.”
