Garden State ATH says Syracuse is 1 of 4 standing out

One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2028 class is Camden (NJ) High ATH Andre Robinson.

The tight end/EDGE has picked up half a dozen offers since his season ended, including Duke, Penn State and Wake Forest.

Syracuse offered him in January, and he’ll get a closer look at Central New York when he comes up for spring practice.

"I think the Syracuse football program is a great opportunity and it means a lot to get an offer from them,” Robinson said to The Juice Online. "It’s a strong program and I’m grateful they believe in my potential."

Robinson has been hearing from the SU coaches

He’s been in consistent touch with the staff, including his lead recruiters Tony Giovagnoli and Jeremy Hawkins.

"We’ve been building a good relationship and talking often,” Robinson said. "The coaches are talking to me about how I fit in their system and what they like about my game. They’re also getting to know me as a person and player.”

Robinson plans on making the most of his visit, and said he’s looking forward most to seeing campus.

"I also want to learn more about the program and the culture,” Robinson said.

The coaches have been consistent in telling him about Fran Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough). It is something that Robinson has latched on to and wants to hear more about.

"I really like what coach Fran is building over there,” Robinson said.

Robinson talks recruitment

Aside from the schools that have offered him, he’s also hearing from North Carolina, Indiana and Florida.

There are four schools standing out in his recruitment at the moment.

“Top schools in my recruitment that have reached out the most are Syracuse, Penn State, Duke and Florida,” Robinson said.

As a two-way player, Robinson was instrumental in the Panthers’ 12-2 season. They ended as one of the top schools in the Garden State, with Maxpreps ranking them at No. 9 overall.

“The season went well and I feel like I improved a lot,” Robinson said. "I worked hard and helped my team while showing I can play on both sides of the ball.”

Robinson is mostly being recruited at EDGE, but has impressed on both sides.

"I’m a physical, lengthy and versatile EDGE who is able to make plays,” Robinson said. "At tight end, I’m a vertical threat who is coming down with the ball 10 times out of 10."

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