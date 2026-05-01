Top New Jersey DL has Syracuse in top 3 heading into OV

2027 defensive lineman Javon Lane will get a closer look at Syracuse on May 29 when he comes to campus for an official visit.

Things are moving quickly for the Orange and the Atlantic City (NJ) High EDGE, who received his Syracuse offer on April 16.

“Overall, football-wise, I feel like it’s a good team to be with,” Lane said to The Juice Online.

Lane's primary recruiter is EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins

His primary recruiter is new EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins.

"I feel like coach Hawkins is a great coach,” Lane said. "I can build a great relationship with him.”

The two have spoken about Syracuse’s history and culture. SU has had a long reputation of sending players to the NFL, and most recently from its defensive line, Fadil Diggs, who was taken in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lane has also heard about what head coach Fran Brown expects from his players, and holds them to the standard of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

“Coach Hawkins was talking to me about how I’m going to have a better look at the school and have a good time,” Lane said.

SU has recruited NJ hard

Lane also knows about Syracuse recruiting the Garden State hard.

In Syracuse’s current 2027 class, it has 10 commitments and four of them hail from New Jersey.

Brown has emphasized getting the Orange back to its northeastern roots since taking over as head coach, and Lane is another recruit in that lineage.

"I look forward to gaining a great relationship with the coaches and players and seeing the whole campus,” Lane said.

Lane has SU in a top spot heading into the OV

Lane’s offer sheet also includes, among others, Temple, Eastern Michigan, Connecticut and Bryant.

Heading into the official visit, Syracuse is at a good place in his recruitment.

"SU stands at my top 3,” Lane said.

He’s also sketched out a timeline on when he’ll make his announcement.

"I plan to make a decision at the beginning of my football season,” Lane said.

Atlantic City is coming off a 10-2 season, and Lane was at the center of their success.

"I am an aggressive pass rushing DE,” Lane said.

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