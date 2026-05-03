2028 Tennessee DB ‘excited’ by Syracuse offer

One of the top prospects from the 2028 class is Jasper (TN) Marion County ATH Quincy Mills.

The defensive back holds well over a dozen offers, including Florida, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Troy, Louisiana Tech and Miami (OH).

One of his most recent offer is from the Orange, and it’s a school that he’s looking forward to getting to know better as his recruitment goes on.

"I’m very grateful and excited to receive the offer,” Mills said to The Juice Online.

Mills discusses his relationship with the SU coaches

He has been in touch with many of the Syracuse defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Vince Kehres and defensive backs coach Perry Eliano.

"Coach Kehres and Eliano I feel are very genuine coaches,” Mills said. "I like their hands-on approach.”

They’ve spoken about a variety of different topics, including how Syracuse can develop Mills as a player.

Both coaches led Toledo to earn one of the top defenses in the country in the 2025 season as the Rockets allowed just 247.8 yards per game.

They’ve also coached players such as Tycen Anderson (Bengals) and Samuel Womack (49ers).

“We’ve been talking about me just developing more each day and getting better,” Mills said. “There’s always room for improvement.”

Mills discusses his recruitment to date

Another topic has been the culture at Syracuse. Head coach Fran Brown has instilled a mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) in his two seasons at Syracuse.

It’s a message that has resonated with Mills.

“Overall, I love the program,” Mills said. “Coach Fran Brown is very involved with all of the athletes.”

Mills said that currently, six schools are standing out in his recruitment.

"Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Florida, FSU, Georgia State and Marshall,” Mills said.

Mills can play multiple positions

His Warriors team went 13-2 in the 2025 season, and Mills finished a standout season with six interceptions, six PBUs and 40 tackles. On offense, he added 10 receptions for 196 yards.

“My season went great from a personal standpoint,” Mills said. "As a team, I feel like we executed everything like we practice. I wish we could’ve came home with the ring though.”

Mills describes himself as a versatile DB who can play safety, nickel and cornerback.

Said Mills: "I’m very competitive and I love competing every play."

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