2027 ATH Anthony Forte talks Syracuse: 'It's a great program'
2027 ATH Anthony Forte is an emerging prospect from Sewell (NJ) Washington Township.
Among the schools he’s hearing from include Penn State, Dartmouth, Boston College, Penn, Princeton, Connecticut and Rutgers. Another school he’s been hearing from lately is Syracuse.
"Syracuse is a great program,” Forte said to The Juice Online. “It’s got huge upside potential under coach Fran Brown.”
Forte sounds off on Syracuse
Forte followed along with Brown in his first season when the Orange went 10-3 and ended No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
He’s also seen that the Orange have revitalized their recruiting efforts, especially as it relates to keeping top northeast players near home, especially in his home state of New Jersey.
Syracuse’s 2026 class is currently ranked 24th overall in the country, and features four verbal commitments from the Garden State, including Roseby Lubintus, Gemaus Sackie, Ibn Muhammad and Jojo White.
"Syracuse emphasizing New Jersey under Fran Brown is really cool,” Forte said. “Seeing an NJ native and former coach and role model to others in the area, it definitely positively affects NJ recruits.”
Forte's Syracuse recruitment
Forte is hearing from several of the Syracuse coaches, but he said the conversations that stand out the most to him are from Syracuse assistant Cooper Feldstein.
“I've talked to coaches about the future of Syracuse football,” Forte said. “And what I can do now to better the relationship.”
Forte is a two-way player at Washington Township, playing both wide receiver and defensive back.
A versatile two-way player
On offense, he’s emerged as a reliable pass catcher who can get off the line of scrimmage quickly, while possessing reliable hands and the strength and agility to add on yardage after reception.
As a defender, he’s showing the ability to be a ball hawking, aggressive defensive back that can be a difference maker in the secondary.
"I’m being recruited evenly offense and defense as an athlete,” Forte said. “Depending on how I develop throughout the rest of my high school career will determine where I’ll be getting recruited at.”
Regardless of where he ends up, he knows he will make an impact.
"I’m the kind of athlete that will do whatever it takes to make a team better,” Forte said. “And a player that can always be relied on no matter the situation."
