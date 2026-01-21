2028 Virginia QB to visit Syracuse on Jan. 24: 'It's a solid program'

2028 quarterback Anthony Turner got his first look at Syracuse in October when the Orange hosted Pittsburgh, and will be on campus again when he attends Junior Day on Jan. 24.

The Syracuse coaching staff has been in steady contact with Turner since his visit and he’s looking forward to forming a closer relationship as his recruitment continues on.

"I think Syracuse is a solid program with a lot of potential,” Turner said to The Juice Online. "It’s a Power Four school with strong facilities, a great fan base, and a history of developing talent. I like the direction the program is heading and how they’re building something competitive.”

Turner previews upcoming visit

Turner has been hearing from several members of the Orange staff, and they’ve discussed his development as a quarterback, SU's offensive system, how they evaluate QBs, and "how I’d fit into what they like to do schematically.”

He has several things he wants to do when he arrives on campus.

"I’m looking to learn more about the culture, the coaching staff, and how everything operates day to day,” Turner said. "I want to see how the players are treated, how the coaches coach, and whether it feels like a place I could see myself growing on and off the field.”

It is the second time he’ll be on campus in the past four months.

Turner discusses his previous visit

He visited on. Oct. 18 when the Orange was defeated by the Panthers, 30-13. And though the performance on the field was disappointing, Turner still came away with a good impression of the Orange.

"The visit went really well,” Turner said. "The highlights were getting around the coaches, seeing the facilities in person, and being able to feel the energy of the program. I also liked seeing how organized everything was and how focused the staff is on development.”

The loss was one of eight straight for the Orange after they started the season 3-1.

Turner believes SU will turn things around

Head coach Fran Brown has vowed that it will not happen to SU again, and has spent the offseason retooling both his coaching staff and the roster.

Count Turner as one of the people who believes SU is in for a rebound.

"I think with the right mindset, development, and execution, they can definitely improve,” Turner said. "Football comes down to details, consistency, and buying in, and I believe Syracuse has the pieces to take a step forward.”

Turner grew as a football player in 2025

Turner’s Virginia Beach (VA) Landstown High team finished 5-6 on the season. While the record was disappointing, Turner took many lessons away from the year.

“I think grew a lot as a quarterback, especially in understanding defenses, leadership, and decision-making,” Turner said. "There’s always room to improve, but I took steps forward and learned a lot from both the highs and the lows.”

He describes himself as a signal caller who takes pride in leadership, preparation, and competitiveness.

Said Turner: "I can make plays with my arm and legs, but I’m most focused on running the offense, making smart decisions, and doing whatever it takes to help my team win."

