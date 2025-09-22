2028 Australian lineman Teauariki Siaoloa 'really interested’ in Syracuse offer
Teauariki Siaoloa has not followed the traditional path to American football.
The 2028 Australian lineman grew up playing rugby, but as he grew into his 6-foot-6, 270-pound frame, he knew that he had the ability to use his physical gifts for a sport that would require him to live far away from home.
"I wanted to use my size and height and be dominant in a sport and rugby wasn't the greatest fit for me at the time," Siaoloa said to The Juice Online. "So I gave American football a try and I've fallen in love with the sport ever since."
That journey has taken him to the NFL Academy in London, where he's emerged as a high-major prospect.
Siaoloa discusses his recruitment
Among the schools to have offered him include South Florida, Kennesaw State and Liberty, with his most recent offer coming from Syracuse. The SU offer was also a milestone because it was his first Power 4 offer.
"I'm really interested and intrigued by the Syracuse program, especially being from overseas," Siaoloa said. "The football facilities and the school are just way different from anything here in Australia."
The offer came from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale, and it came after Siaoloa had sent Caporale some of his tape.
Siaoloa gets to know the SU coaching staff
But while Caporale normally receives tape on football players, Siaoloa ended up sending him some of his rugby highlights. They also spoke about the culture Syracuse is trying to establish under Fran Brown, and his ultimate goal of having the Orange compete for national championships.
It resonated with Siaoloa.
"I think the offer is just a building block to start building that relationship with Coach Cap as well as the rest of the coaching staff," Siaoloa said. "I think Coach Cap is an awesome GM. I'm very fond of his principles of building relationships with his recruits and his players being able to gel as one team."
Siaoloa is a versatile two-way player
Siaoloa has versatility to play both sides of the line as an offensive tackle and also a defensive lineman.
Said Siaoloa: "I'm an aggressive lineman who loves that run-game. Just being able to just get physical and dominate on the point of attack."
