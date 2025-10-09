Elite 2028 DL Ayden Woodruff calls Syracuse offer a 'blessing'
2028 composite four-star defensive lineman Ayden Woodruff is one of the elite recruits in his class.
His massive offer sheet includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, among many others.
Syracuse is a recent entrant into his offer list, and the Franklin (TN) Battle Ground Academy athlete said he’s excited by the opportunity.
Woodruff reacts to his Syracuse offer
“It's just a blessing to be offered by a program such as Syracuse,” Woodruff said to The Juice Online.
The offer came from Syracuse defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson.
"I feel as if coach E-rob has the ability to develop the defense as a whole,” Woodruff said.
Robinson along with Syracuse EDGE coach Nick Williams laid out their vision with Woodruff for what Syracuse will be in the future.
Syracuse gives Woodruff their vision for the future
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown led Syracuse to a 10-3 record in his first season with the Orange and the 20th spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings. But the SU coaches conveyed to Woodruff that it is just the start.
Brown’s goal is to lead Syracuse to compete for ACC and National Championships in the near future.
That vision was supported by Syracuse’s win over perennial ACC powerhouse Clemson in September. The Orange defeated the Tigers, 34-21, for its first ever win at Memorial Stadium in program history in dominant fashion.
"Beating Clemson was a big one,” Woodruff said. “Coach said they were gonna do it and they handled business.”
Woodruff is an elite prospect
Woodruff has led his Wildcats team to a hot start this season. Battle Ground Academy is currently 5-1, and is coming off an impressive 55-10 win over Davidson Academy.
"Our season is going great so far,” Woodruff said. “Just focused on being better every day and being a great teammate.”
Other offers of Woodruff's include Appalachian State, Liberty, Miami (OH) and UNLV.
As for Woodruff himself, he lets his play do all of his talking.
“I can use my size, athleticism, and physicality to my advantage and get in the head of my opponent,” Woodruff said. “Not with trash talk, but with extreme dominance off the line."
