2026 ATH Ibn Muhammad has signed a national letter of intent with Syracuse, the school announced on Wednesday.

The Camden (NJ) High running back, wide receiver and defensive back will enter as a DB. He is rated three stars by 247 Sports and the No. 1,671 recruit in the 2026 class. Muhammad committed to Syracuse following an official visit to Central New York in June.

“I think of the SU program is a perfect fit for me,” Muhammad said to The Juice Online. “Good coaches all around. Coach Fran Brown is a amazing coach all around the ball. Coach E-Rob (Elijah Robinson) is a great coach as well. They keep that thrilling energy and pushes you until your limit and I love that because that preparing you mentally and physically."

Muhammad goes in-depth into his official visit

Muhammad spent his visit getting to know the coaches and players better. He said he had known about half of them, but he was able to get to everyone this time around.

He’ll be their teammate in the near future.

"I have to stay focused and just grind,” Muhammad said. "When I come in that freshman year they going to be on me, but not in a bad way. It’s going to be in a good way so by time the season comes. I’ll be up speed and more developed.”

Muhammad picked SU over an offer sheet that included Temple, Fordham, Bryant, Massachusetts and Monmouth, among others.

Muhammad and Brown share the Camden connection

Muhammad’s father, Wadu, already knew Brown and Robinson from before, and that played a big factor in his commitment as well.

Brown was a three-time All-Conference quarterback at Camden High School, setting the school record with 47 touchdown passes, and that gave Brown credibility with Muhammad.

“At that moment right there it clicked,” Muhammad said. “It’s family here and I know they’ll take care of me. Cuse Nation is home.”

Camden is currently 11-2 on the season, and ranked No. 9 in the Garden State according to Maxpreps.

They will play Shabazz later on Wednesday in the NJSIAA playoffs. Muhammad has been at the core of the team’s success, with 14 total touchdowns and 67.3 receiving yards per game on offense. On defense, he’s recorded 37 tackles and 10.5 TFLs through 13 games.

