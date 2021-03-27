Class of 2022 DT Belizaire Bassette Commits to Syracuse

Class of 2022 defensive tackle Belizaire Bassette has committed to Syracuse, he announced on Saturday. Bassette stars at American Heritage High School in Florida. He picked the Orange over offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Washington State and others. It was Syracuse's second commitment along the defensive line in as many days, as Malachi Davis gave his verbal pledge on Friday.

"Syracuse was the right fit for me because of their defensive scheme," Bassette said. "They will be me rushing from the three, one, five, zero and four, and I feel like I can fit that scheme very well. They have a great coaching staff and I've formed great bonds with coach Monroe, coach White, coach Babers and coach Reynolds. And their academics are great also."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

That relationship with the Syracuse coaches proved pivotal in his recruitment.

"They were very honest from day one and very family oriented," Bassette said. "They have a great organization and I know they will take this program to its maximum potential."

RELATED: EVALUATION OF NEW SYRACUSE COMMIT BELIZAIRE BASSETTE

This is not the first time Syracuse has hit up American Heritage to add talent to its roster. The Orange landed wide receiver Oronde Gadsden during the 2021 cycle.

"I will be excited to play with him once again," Bassette said. "He's a big time playmaker and I know what he's capable of doing. Just won a state championship with him this year. He's a real big time player. It will be great teaming up with him again."

There is another prospect at American Heritage that Syracuse has prioritized in the 2022 class. That would be Jacolby Spells, who Syracuse is recruiting as a defensive back. Bassette says he is going to help the Orange in their efforts with Spells.

"Based on the recruiting process for me it will show him how honest and how there is a family bond within Syracuse," Bassette said.

Bassette is the fourth player to commit to Syracuse in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He joins defensive back Cornell Perry, running back LeQuint Allen and defensive lineman Malachi Davis.