2027 QB Braxton Wilkinson ‘looking forward’ to Syracuse visit
2027 quarterback Braxton Wilkinson will get his first look at Central New York when he visits for SU's matchup against Boston College on Nov. 29.
The Columbus (GA) Calvary Christian School prospect, who also appears as a punter, is starting to hear from a large swath of schools, including Georgia Southern, Dartmouth, Georgia State, Charlotte, Mercer and Samford. But Syracuse is definitely a school among his interests that stands out.
"I believe that the Syracuse program takes things way beyond just football," Wilkinson said to The Juice Online. "It’s a place to grow with everyone."
Wilkinson discusses his thoughts on the SU coaching staff
He was invited to the game by Syracuse assistant coach Charles Watkins, who emphasized the tightly knit community both in the local Syracuse area and also of the team.
"Coach Watkins is a great recruiter," Wilkinsons said. "He takes the time to get to know each recruit. He makes sure that everything is understood and is overall a great person. I have spoken to him about coming to visit Syracuse and talking about my position and what they have to offer at Syracuse."
Watkins also discussed the culture at Syracuse, both on and off the field. On the field, Watkins discussed D.A.R.T. (Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, Tough), which was a formula of success for Fran Brown in his first season at Syracuse, in which the Orange went 10-3.
He also discussed the importance that Syracuse places on academics, ensuring a career beyond football.
Wilkinson says he's looking forward to the visit
It will not only be Wilkinson's first visit to Syracuse, but also his first visit to the state of New York.
"I look forward to seeing the facilities, atmosphere, and overall the culture around Syracuse," Wilkinson said.
Other schools he's hearing from include Austin Peay, Murray State, UT Chattanooga, ETSU, Reinhardt, Faulkner and Shorter.
Wilkinson is coming off an impressive week 1 performance
He's coming off an impressive week one performance against Dawson (GA) Terrell County. In that game, he threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, including a 69-yard strike for a score.
Wilkinson said at the end of the day, he is a playmaker.
"Whether it’s running the ball, throwing it, making plays whenever the pocket breaks down, or simply running the offense, I do it all," Wilkinson said. "I love running the RPO scheme, and am very comfortable throwing on the run."
