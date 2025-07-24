2028 DL Braylon Bates sounds off on Syracuse after offer: 'It's a great program'
2028 defensive lineman Braylon Bates is a quick rising prospect from Springfield (VA) Saint James Academy.
After picking up his first offer from Sacramento State in May, he received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse earlier in July.
"I think it is a great opportunity for me to play football on the next level for a great program such as Syracuse University," Bates said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse is a great program."
Bates picks up offer from Kates
The offer came from Syracuse assistant coach Dre Kates, and the two spoke about a variety of topics from Syracuse's rich tradition of sending players to the NFL to the academics of the school.
They also spoke about getting Bates up to Central New York for a visit.
"It's one of the top Universities in the country and it's diverse," Bates said. "I look forward to meeting coach Kates and the rest of the coaching staff in the future."
Syracuse's vision for the future
Another thing the two discussed was the vision the coaching staff has for the future of the program. In his first year as head coach of Syracuse, Fran Brown led the Orange to a 10-win season, just the third time SU has achieved that feat since 2000.
The goal is for Syracuse to compete for national championships in the near future.
"A 10-3 record is a major achievement," Bates said. "It showcases that Syracuse can win and compete at a high level against tough competition."
Bates is a few years off from selecting a college, but he has a strong idea of what he's looking for.
"I am looking for a college that has a strong academic program," Bates said. "With a coaching staff that believes in what I bring to the table and a good environment."
The Bates scouting report
Bates spent his freshman season at Herndon High, and will be starting at Saint James this fall.
He's eager to show why he already holds two college offers.
"I’m looking to show that I am one of the best DEs in the class of 2028 in Virginia," Bates said.
He describes himself as an athletic defensive lineman, and part of that comes from his diverse sports background. Bates played basketball prior to focusing on football.
"I can use power rush to overtake offensive linemen," Bates said. "I understand balance and angles to get in the backfield to cause trouble for the quarterbacks and running back."
