Fast rising Sunshine State defensive lineman reacts to Syracuse offer

2027 defensive lineman Ji'Koi Highsmith is a quick rising prospect from the Sunshine State.

He holds over a half dozen offers, including Pittsburgh, UCF, Liberty and Western Kentucky, among others.

One of his most recent offers comes from Syracuse, and the Fort Lauderdale (FL) Archbishop McCarthy High prospect is excited to learn more about the school as his recruitment continues.

Highsmith reacts to his Syracuse offer

"I feel like they have the right coaching staff to be a great team,” Highsmith said to The Juice Online. "I'm grateful for the offer.

"It shows that even with me being at a small private school, I'm able to be recognized by respected programs."

The offer was extended by Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.

"From the conversation I had with him he seems like a very cool person,” Highsmith said. “Very focused on building relationships with his recruits.”

Highsmith talks about his conversation with Caporale

They spoke about the history and tradition of Syracuse, among other topics. Caporale also emphasized how Syracuse develops its players for the next level and has the goal of competing for conference and national titles in the near future.

They also touched on the culture that Fran Brown has installed of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

"We talked about what other sports I played,” Highsmith said. “What position I would play at the college level and my family.”

Highsmith is still early in his recruitment, and said that at the moment, none of the programs have separated themselves.

He not only values a good football program on the field, he also values academics, holding a 4.8 GPA.

"Just focused on building relationships with the coaches,” Highsmith said.

Highsmith led the Mavericks to a standout season

Highsmith led his Mavericks team to a 10-3 season, while making it to the regional playoff finals this year.

He finished with 10 sacks, 67 tackles, 19 TFLs and 29 QB hurries.

"I had a good season,” Highsmith said. “We beat some decent competition during the regular season.”

He describes himself as a versatile defensive lineman.

"I can drop back into coverage, rush the QB, and stop the run at a high level,” Highsmith said. "I love making plays in big moments such as third and fourth downs."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.