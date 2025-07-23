Elite 2027 WR Briceson Thrower Jr. reacts to 'exciting' Syracuse offer
2027 wide receiver Briceson Thrower Jr. is one of the top recruits in his class.
The Forney (TX) North prospect holds over two dozen offers, including Arkansas, Florida State, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee and Texas.
One of his most recent offers comes from Syracuse, and it is a program he is looking forward to getting to know more as his recruitment evolves.
"Syracuse is really cool,” Thrower said to The Juice Online. “It’s an exciting time to watch and be a part of the program.”
Thrower compliments the Syracuse coaching staff
One of the reasons that Thrower came to that conclusion is because of the coaching staff headed by Fran Brown, which is headed into its second year.
The Orange went 10-3 in Brown’s first year as head coach, and finished in the top 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
“It’s growing, especially behind head coach Brown alongside the other coaches and players,” Thrower said. "I am blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse.”
Brown, along with Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon were the two coaches to extend the offer.
They discuss a variety of different topics both on and off the field.
"We talked about how I’d fit in, training and campus life,” Thrower said. “Not just the offer but what Syracuse has to off and life after football.”
Thrower's college outlook
Thrower said he’s looking for a college that has a strong sports program that will continue his development as a top prospect. He’s also looking for a school with solid academics, a supportive coaching staff and a great college environment.
Certain schools are standing out in his crowded recruitment so far.
"Oklahoma, SMU, Texas, K-State, Kansas, Illinois, Texas Tech, Baylor, Duke, Florida,” Thrower said. “That’s just a few.”
The scouting report on Thrower
Thrower is a two-sport athlete, and also excels in track & field.
"Track helps me with speed and agility,” Thrower said. “Which are super important for being a top WR.”
His speed and work ethic are what separates him from everyone else.
"I’m known for my speed, footwork, route running, catching ability, contested catching ability, and making big plays,” Thrower said. "I can block as well."
