2028 ATH Camarion Plunkett talks ‘eye opening’ Syracuse offer
2028 ATH Camarion Plunkett is one of the most coveted prospects in his class.
The Martinsville (VA) High wide receiver/defensive back already holds offers from Purdue, Virginia Tech, Marshall, ECU, Louisville and Maryland, and in August, added his seventh offer from Syracuse.
The offer came from Syracuse assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.
Plunkett discusses his Syracuse recruitment and offer
"I think I came a long way," Plunkett said to The Juice Online. "This was an eye opener for me."
Though Plunkett is early in his recruitment process, he already knows a fair amount about the Orange and the culture that Fran Brown is in the midst of installing.
Brown has emphasized success on the field, notably from his first season as head coach at Syracuse where he led the Orange to a 10-3 record and a final ranking of 20th in the final College Football Playoff rankings. But he has equally emphasized success off the field and beyond the world of football.
Plunkett has appreciated the message.
"They have a great staff," Plunkett said. "D.A.R.T., Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, and Tough. It applies to life beyond the sport, emphasizing personal and team growth through these key traits."
Plunkett dishes on his overall recruitment
His list of seven offers will continue to grow as he progresses through his recruitment, but as of right now there are certain schools standing out to him.
"Virginia Tech, Marshall and Maryland show a lot of love," Plunkett said. "I loved the way coach Redd talked about the type of player I was."
Things started well for Martinsville last week, as they opened with a 45-14 win over Patrick County.
Where Plunkett wants to take his game this fall
For Plunkett, his goal is to show his mental toughness this fall while he continues building his body and preparing for the next level.
Though he is a two-way player, he is currently being recruited by Syracuse as a wide receiver.
"I know it doesn't matter which position because I'm going to do what's best not just for me but for the team," Plunkett said. "I'm a wide receiver that will go get it when needed or make big plays. And I'm a skilled wide receiver."
