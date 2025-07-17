2027 ATH Chase Guers 'beyond blessed' for Syracuse offer
2027 ATH Chase Guers made the most of his opportunity in Central New York in June.
Guers, an emerging prospect from Blue Mountain (PA) High, came to Syracuse Franchise Camp in search of his first Division I offer. He left New York having accomplished that objective after earning Offensive MVP honors.
“Beyond blessed and honored to have received my first offer from Syracuse,” Guers said to The Juice Online. “I can’t explain how excited I am when I heard that news.”
Guers high on Syracuse camp experience after MVP honors
Guers had a chance to see campus, check out the facilities and meet the coaching staff. And one of his favorite parts of the trip was going against top flight competition.
“I loved the Syracuse camp,” Guers said. “I believe it was my best camps out of any of the camps I went to with winning the Offensive MVP at camp. Getting to meet and talk to a lot of the coaches about Syracuse and get to continue and build better relationships with the coaching staff.”
The staff came away impressed with his endless motor.
“What I showed on the field to win MVP is mental toughness with not showing or being tired after all the drills in heat up there at Syracuse,” Guers said. “(I also showed) my skills that I know I have to play at a school like Syracuse.”
Guers receives the offer from Coach Stork
After the competition finished, Guers had a chance to speak with coach Nitron Stork.
They chatted for a long time, and it culminated in the offer.
“We got a great relationship,” Guers said. “We had a great talk about Syracuse is ran and the life up at Syracuse.”
Guers added the two have been in touch since then.
Elite speed has helped Guers' career
Away from football, Guers is a two-sport athlete, having run 10.48 in the 100M and 21.46 in the 200M. He also boasts a 44’ 6” triple jump.
That allows him a unique advantage as both a wide receiver and defensive back.
“Being a track runner might one of the most important aspects of my game,” Guers said. “Just being able to blow by defensive backs with my speed and just being able to make quick cuts when I need to. On the defensive side of the ball, my speed lets me stay with with my guy that I am guarding easily.”
