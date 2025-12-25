2027 two-way Garden State prospect talks 'great' Syracuse visit

2027 ATH Chiemerie Attah got his first look at Syracuse in November when the Orange hosted Boston College in November.

The Parlin (NJ) Sayreville War Memorial athlete took the four hour drive up to Central New York, and enjoyed every minute of it, he said in an interview with The Juice Online.

"It was a great trip seeing the scenery along the way,” Attah said. “It also happened to snow that day, which was surprising to me for it to be snowing that early. But as I got closer to the stadium I liked the building and environment.”

Attah got to be on the field watching the players warm up, and he said that’s when he really had a chance to take away the high level of football Syracuse plays in the ACC.

Attah catches up with Watkins

Aside from the game, he also got to see the facilities, take in campus and also meet with the coaches, including Charles Watkins.

"He’s a great coach,” Attah said. “He’s as religious as I am, which I think was great. We spoke about the game and things like that.”

Though the Orange ultimately lost the game to finish the season 3-9, Attah knows that better days are ahead for the Orange.

Aside from Syracuse bringing in several new coaches, the incoming SU recruiting class is ranked 30th overall in the country, the highest rated class that the Orange has ever had.

"I think that they are working hard to be able to not have the same outcome they had this year, next year,” Attah said. "I think the staff will bring in a lot of guys that could be difference makers and also use more guys next year that might have gotten injured this year. I think overall they will be a great team especially with being on of the best programs when it comes to recruitment.”

Attah has emerged as a top safety

Attah plays both wide receiver and defensive back, and focused on the safety position two games into the season. That helped Sayreville go 9-2 this year before losing in the NJSIAA semifinals to Old Bridge, 28-27.

"I did everything I could to support my team,” Attah said. "I’m a great versatile player and I also have great academics which would make me a great fit for any program. But now the goal is just to work hard this off season and be the best version of me by the time my senior season comes around.”

Attah said his ability at the wide receiver position is limited by his school playing Wing-T formation, but since his switch to defensive back where he recorded more than 30 tackles, 7 PBUs and adding an interception, he’s started to get more looks from schools.

He’s also versatile, having played special teams, where he returned a punt for a touchdown.

"I’m a high IQ safety that has a corners coverage ability and linebacker style hitting,” Attah said. "I can do it all on the field and can move around/ play any types of coverages. I’m also a fast guy with great technique. But as I said before this season I will be working on Improving everything in order to play at the next level."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.