2027 QB Denari Hill recaps 'great experience' at Syracuse camp
After receiving an offer from Syracuse in January, 2027 quarterback Denari Hill was back on campus earlier in June to compete in Franchise Camp.
Though he had previously visited in the fall to take in a game day atmosphere for SU's opener against Ohio, this visit was different because he got to see what it was like to be coached by SU's staff.
"it was very fun and a great experience overall," Hill said to The Juice Online. "My favorite parts of the camp was building relationships with coaches and showing my skills."
Catching up with the SU coaches
Among the coaches he spoke with most was Alex Kelly, Fran Brown, Dre Kates and quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile.
"I spoke with coach Nunzio about things I can work on and get better at," Hill said.
That all led to another great experience in Central New York for the Baltimore (MD) St. Frances signal caller.
"The visit changed the way I look at Cuse for the better," Hill said.
Hill already holds an Orange offer
Hill's first offer came from SU earlier in the year, and it came from SU offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.
"I feel extremely happy and excited about the offer," Hill said of the offer at the time. "(Me and Coach Nixon) talked about my film, and how they would like me to come up," Hill said.
Nixon also talked about how Syracuse uses its quarterback in his offensive system. Syracuse is coming off a 10-3 season, and quarterback Kyle McCord led the nation in passing yards with 4,776.
McCord was then selected by his hometown Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round and 181st overall pick the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Syracuse recruit for their opener against Ohio, and said he liked what he saw on his trip.
"I feel like SU had a wonderful season," Hill said. "Better than anyone expected, and Kyle McCord played way better than expected."
Hill's impressive 2024 season
Hill is coming off a season where he threw for 1,600+ passing yards and 15 touchdowns, and rushed for 190 more yards on the ground with three scores for Woodbridge (VA) High.
In the offseason, he transferred and is looking for another big fall this year.
Hill says he's a mobile quarterback whose biggest improvement on the fall was 'my scrambling ability.'
