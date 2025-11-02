Keystone State DB Deonte Flemings reacts to Syracuse offer
Deonte “Duck” Flemings is a defensive back from the class of 2028 out of Erie (PA) McDowell.
Flemings already has three Division 1 offers despite only being in his second year of high school, including his most recent from Syracuse.
"I really like Syracuse," Flemings said to The Juice Online. "They were the first college actually to show me some love. I really like the Syracuse program."
Flemings has previously visited Syracuse
Flemings has already visited campus and had a chance to meet the coaching staff and see campus. The coaches laid out their vision for the program of wanting to compete for an ACC title and a national championship in the near future.
One other thing he took away from the Syracuse visit is the culture that head coach Fran Brown is trying to build. He kept hearing the word D.A.R.T. (disciplined, accountable, relentless, tough) during the trip, and that's a philosophy that he appreciated.
"I really liked what they had going on in the program," Flemings said.
Flemings discusses his recruitment
The offer came from Syracuse assistant Alex Kelly, and the two have a relationship going back some time.
"Alex hit my pops up my ninth grade year and ever since he has been showing mad love," Flemings said. "Coach Kelly should expect more improvement in my game."
Flemings' two other offers are Sacramento State and Southern Miss, and those two schools along with Syracuse are the schools he's hearing from most at the moment, he said.
Flemings team has started slow, but he's looking forward to the playoffs
Flemings' McDowell team is off to a slow start this season at 3-7, but the record belies what the team has brought to the field this fall.
"My season is going okay," Flemings said. "I mean, our record isn't the best, but we are a good football team. I'm hoping to show people that in the next game."
Their next game will be the State playoff game against State College.
As for Fleming style of play, he views himself as a versatile defensive back that can play multiple positions.
"I am an aggressive press man corner back at times," Flemings said. "I also can be a good off man corner back."
